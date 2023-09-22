Medicare Association Campaign to Connect Seniors with Local Medicare Agents for Fall AEP
Los Angeles, CA, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To help seniors navigate the Medicare Maze the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance launched an awareness campaign in advance of this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment.
“This is the most critical time of the year when millions of seniors need to evaluate their Medicare coverage and drug plan for 2024,” notes Jesse Slome, director of the organization. “We expect record spending for television commercials by companies and entities urging people to sign up for their particular plan.”
Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) kicks off October 15 and concludes December 7. “This is the time Medicare gives to evaluate your plan and, where possible, to switch to something better, cheaper or both,” Slome explains. “But the choices can be overwhelming and confusing for most seniors. As a result, millions completely fail to do anything and that’s a shame.”
To help seniors, the Medicare insurance professional recommends three steps for seniors. “First, start early because the deadline to act is set and waiting until the last weeks means you may not be able to get access to the answers or experts you want,” Slome advises.
“Ask lots of questions and get everything in writing, because verbal statements are not binding when it comes to insurance products. Finally, include one local Medicare insurance professional when doing your due diligence.”
The Association announced plans for a monthlong campaign to make consumers more aware of the availability of the organization’s free online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. “Medicare is national but plan options are generally local and a local agent can have an overview of multiple plans,” Slome adds. “In particular, they may know which plans others in your area like and which they are dissatisfied with. That’s something you can’t get by calling a toll-free call center operator.”
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
