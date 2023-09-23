Brooke Chase Associates Recruiting Team is Expanding
Brooke Chase Adding Recruitment Staff to Meet its Growing Business Needs.
Sarasota, FL, September 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a retained executive search firm in the Building Products industries, is pleased to welcome Mark Otto to the firm as Recruiter. Brooke Chase continues to develop its recruiting staff to focus on current search capacity and future growth.
Mark Otto is a seasoned sales, marketing and branding professional with over 25 years of experience as a creative problem solving and performance driven executive. Mark has held key management roles at: Norandex, Pella Products, Midwest Marketing Solutions, MKD Millwork Division, Ultimate Fence, Creeden & Associates, and Scotts-Miracle Gro.
In his role at Brooke Chase, Mark is responsible for the identification, recruitment, evaluation, and placement of candidates, and works with other team members and with clients in the management of search assignments.
Mark attended Michigan State University where he studied Marketing & Agriculture Management.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980 Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate Headquarters in Sarasota, FL.
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
Mark Otto is a seasoned sales, marketing and branding professional with over 25 years of experience as a creative problem solving and performance driven executive. Mark has held key management roles at: Norandex, Pella Products, Midwest Marketing Solutions, MKD Millwork Division, Ultimate Fence, Creeden & Associates, and Scotts-Miracle Gro.
In his role at Brooke Chase, Mark is responsible for the identification, recruitment, evaluation, and placement of candidates, and works with other team members and with clients in the management of search assignments.
Mark attended Michigan State University where he studied Marketing & Agriculture Management.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980 Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate Headquarters in Sarasota, FL.
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
Contact
Brooke Chase AssociatesContact
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
Categories