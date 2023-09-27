Two Agencies Join Valley Insurance Agency Alliance's Exclusive Marketing Program
Longtime alliance agencies Thomas Insurance Advisors and Wiley Insurance Agency to benefit from members-only service.
St. Louis, MO, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently welcomed two alliance agencies to its members-only Commercial Marketing pod program. VIAA offers this exclusive carrier rating platform service to only 15 alliance agencies.
VIAA’s Commercial Marketing pod program utilizes an experienced alliance employee to assist agents with obtaining the best quotes for commercial clients. The newest marketing members are Thomas Insurance Advisors and Wiley Insurance Agency.
Thomas Insurance Advisors is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2007 that specializes in business, home, and automobile insurance. The company is owned by Gary Thomas, and the office is located at 632 Trade Center Blvd. in Chesterfield, Mo.
Wiley Insurance Agency is a full-service agency founded in 2014 that specializes in personal, commercial, farm, and life insurance. The company is owned by lifelong West Plains’ resident Traci Wiley, who has 30 years of insurance industry experience in the community. The office is located at 3737 N. Hwy. 63 in West Plains, MO.
“Our service brings invaluable in-house product and marketing solutions to a select number of alliance agencies,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “In 2022, members received an average of $2.04 in commission for every dollar invested in payroll toward our Commercial Marketing Pod program.” Powers added that, “our brokering commercial insurance service was created to allow these members the time to focus solely on sales opportunities, which is a win-win situation for everyone in this partnership.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
