FSU Law Graduate Colten Thomas Joins Henderson Franklin’s Land Use and Environmental Law Team
Fort Myers, FL, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce the addition of Colten Thomas as an Associate in the Land Use and Environmental Law department. His appointment follows two successful Summer Associate internships with the firm.
Thomas, a third-generation Fort Myers native, brings a deep connection to the community and a solid commitment to preserving the unique attributes of the City while fostering its growth. He sees land use law as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the development of Southwest Florida while respecting its rich history.
A key pillar of Thomas’ approach to advocacy is his unwavering commitment to communication, transparency, and diligence. Commenting on his new role at Henderson Franklin, Thomas stated,
“I am honored to join the Land Use and Environmental Law Team at Henderson Franklin. This firm's commitment to community and its dedication to upholding the unique character of Southwest Florida resonate deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to the growth and preservation of our region while providing the highest level of legal service to our clients."
Thomas is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Duke University, where he also competed at the Division-1 level in wrestling. Thomas continued his academic journey by obtaining his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law. He may be reached at colten.thomas@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1213.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Thomas or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
