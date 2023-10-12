Top-Paying IT, Engineering, Accounting Certifications for 2024 Revealed in New Report
A comprehensive report by iMPact Business Group identifying the most lucrative IT, engineering, accounting, and other professional certifications for 2024 has just been released. The report analyzes the top certifications saught after by employers and their earning potential based on current job market data.
Grand Rapids, MI, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new report published this week by iMPact Business Group reveals the professional certifications predicted to be most in-demand and highest-paying in 2024 across fields like information technology, engineering, accounting and finance.
The extensive report examines the most in demand certifications by employers, with a focus on IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, project management, quality management, manufacturing, supply chain, and financial planning. Hard data was analyzed on certification salary bumps, job growth, and employer demand for each credential.
Certifications that rank as top-paying for 2024 include AWS Solutions Architect, Project Management Professional (PMP), Microsoft Azure, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), and Six Sigma Black Belt.
The report aims to provide professionals guidance on which certifications offer the optimal boost to their earning power and career advancement in 2024 and beyond. It offers a roadmap of the most valuable credentials per industry for remaining competitive in today's job market.
"With accelerating digital transformation, certifications are crucial for technology professionals to demonstrate specialized, up-to-date skills. Likewise, credentials in quality management, supply chain, accounting, and project management exhibit advanced expertise in other essential business functions," according to iMPact Business Group.
iMPact Business Group is a professional staffing agency located in Grand Rapids, MI and Tampa, FL that has served candidates and clients nationwide since 2004. The company specializes in opportunities in IT, Engineering, Finance/Accounting, and Business Administration/Process.
The full report is available for download on the iMPact Business Group blog page on their website. It provides an in-depth look at over 20 must-have certifications across IT, engineering, accounting, and key technical roles.
Mark Sapoznikov
(616) 254-8586
impactbusinessgroup.com
