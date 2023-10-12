Daugherty Ranks as Best Place to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ in their large company category.
Trenton, NJ, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ in their large company category.
This year’s Best Places to Work honorees were celebrated at an in-person event September 28, with an awards ceremony revealing category winners. Additionally, honorees will be included in a special section included with the Oct. 2 issue of NJBIZ.
For additional information, please visit the NJBIZ website.
About the Award
Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
This year’s Best Places to Work honorees were celebrated at an in-person event September 28, with an awards ceremony revealing category winners. Additionally, honorees will be included in a special section included with the Oct. 2 issue of NJBIZ.
For additional information, please visit the NJBIZ website.
About the Award
Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
Categories