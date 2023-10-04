Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Thai Market Through Shopee

Ilkwang’s officials shared that their entry into the Thai market, following their expansion into Vietnam, would be a crucial turning point in broadening their reach across Southeast Asia. Extensive preparations have been made to launch products that resonate with Thailand’s food culture and consumer preferences, with the aim of establishing their jelly products as a leading K-snack in the Thai market.