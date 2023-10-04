Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Thai Market Through Shopee
Ilkwang’s officials shared that their entry into the Thai market, following their expansion into Vietnam, would be a crucial turning point in broadening their reach across Southeast Asia. Extensive preparations have been made to launch products that resonate with Thailand’s food culture and consumer preferences, with the aim of establishing their jelly products as a leading K-snack in the Thai market.
Officials from Ilkwang highlighted the steady growth of the Thai market recently. Candies, gums, and jellies with innovative flavors and forms are being developed, which inspired Ilkwang to set the Thai market as their next target. They also noted a growing demand for jelly products containing collagen and vitamins that are beneficial for skin, exercise, and weight control in Thailand. In response to this trend, Ilkwang Confectionery plans to focus on further developing new innovative products.
Furthermore, the company also expressed their ambitions to launch a variety of creative jelly-related products, as there has been a growing trend in DIY jelly kits since COVID-19.
Ilkwang Confectionery conducted thorough market research on the Thai candy and jelly market which highlighted the fact that candies are becoming more popular as children's snacks, with children being the primary consumers. They also noted a high prevalence of keyword searches related to fruit and herbal-flavored candies.
Ilkwang’s Mango Jelly, individually wrapped for convenient consumption, has been certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and is made with mango, a globally beloved fruit. Their Red Bean Candy is made with the healthy ingredient red bean and distinguished by its luxurious sweet flavor.
Based on the recent increase in mentions of Korean ginseng and red ginseng, which has outperformed Chinese ginseng in keyword searches, Ilkwang Confectionery has plans to revamp its steady seller products, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly and Candy, to tailor them to the Thai market and sell them accordingly.
Ilkwang Confectionery is on track to offer a more diverse product range, including jellies that cater to the tastes of global consumers, and further solidify their presence in the global snack market.
