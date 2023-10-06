The International Feng Shui Guild Announces 2023 Board of Directors

The International Feng Shui Guild held elections in September for the next term of their Board of Directors. Two individuals return to board leadership and three new members add their collective experience and passion for Feng Shui to the organization’s board. IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon members were eligible to vote on the official ballot. Voting concluded September 27, with an overwhelming affirmative vote from IFSG membership.