The International Feng Shui Guild Announces 2023 Board of Directors
The International Feng Shui Guild held elections in September for the next term of their Board of Directors. Two individuals return to board leadership and three new members add their collective experience and passion for Feng Shui to the organization’s board. IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon members were eligible to vote on the official ballot. Voting concluded September 27, with an overwhelming affirmative vote from IFSG membership.
Lees Summit, MO, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) held elections in September for the new three-year term of their Board of Directors. Six positions were open due to unfilled slots on the board as well as ending terms by several board members.
In August, the IFSG Elections Committee comprised of existing board members, Deb DermyerLamb and Wendy Yawching, and committee member, Rosalie Prinzivalli, began the applications/elections process. Yawching has been a long-time member of the IFSG Board, ending her term in September, and has been a dynamic team member initiating and spearheading several very successful projects starting with the IFSG Welcome Team which pairs new IFSG members with existing members to support and mentor them in the initial months of membership. Yawching also pioneered two public initiatives, starting with a two-year Spotlight Presenter series in which the IFSG invited special speakers to address the public and our members on unique and interesting topics and ending with the first-ever long-awaited, wildly successful IFSG Feng Shui Summit – a virtual conference of 24 Feng Shui speakers and teachers from around the world. Prinzivalli was a long-time board member in the 2000s and the first Board Chair who led the organization in the creation of bylaws, code of ethics, professional standards, company mission, and many other important aspects of governance which still serve the IFSG well today. DermyerLamb is currently CEO and runs the office in a dual role, having also served on the initial advisory board in 2006. She has been in the office function since 2007 and is vital to IFSG success.
The elections committee accepted applications from members who wished to be considered for board leadership and conducted interviews with all candidates. Their critical review explored backgrounds and skill sets of candidates to ensure the organization’s board is supported in the areas of membership, marketing, education, finance, and strategic leadership. With support from Lisa Alban, IFSG Board Chair, the committee invited five candidates to present to IFSG membership for final approval.
IFSG Bylaws give all active IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon Professional members voting privileges; which took place over a ten-day period in September. On September 28, Alban announced to membership voting was complete and that all five candidates were elected into board membership. The Board Chair said, “We warmly welcome Michelle Skally Doilney, Harry Tran, and Cynthia Young to the Board of Directors as well as thank returning members Kim Julen (and myself). As we move into the new term for the board, starting October 1, our team will continue to work on on-going projects, as well as identify new opportunities and roles. We will be strategically working to further our organization and Feng Shui worldwide for all, in accordance with our mission, goals, and business practices.” Both, Alban and Julen were re-elected to the board. The official start of the Board term based on IFSG Bylaws was October 1, 2023.
With the addition of new board members, the IFSG 2023 Board consists of:
Lisa Alban
Deb DermyerLamb
Kim Julen
Tori McBrien
Dee Oujiri
Sarah Russell Crow
Renata Senatore
Michelle Skally Doilney
Harry Tran
Cynthia Young
The board thanks outgoing members Linda Bischoff, Charmaine Buskas, and Wendy Yawching for their selfless passion, time, work, and energy on the board.
IFSG successfully weathered the storms of the early 2020s through COVID and other economic challenges and is now ready to step into new arenas. With rising membership numbers, expanding marketing and business development opportunities for members and the IFSG including their growing YouTube channel, business programs, and community engagement, as well as two upcoming virtual Feng Shui Summits (November 2023 and April 2024); the entire board of directors is excited about the future of the IFSG and Feng Shui around the world.
The International Feng Shui Guild is dedicated to its mission of advancing the practice, teaching and use of Feng Shui worldwide. The IFSG Board of Directors is integral in ensuring our organization stays true to our passion, promoting all perspectives of Feng Shui, all member consultants and schools as well as providing top-notch offerings and resources for the public.
In August, the IFSG Elections Committee comprised of existing board members, Deb DermyerLamb and Wendy Yawching, and committee member, Rosalie Prinzivalli, began the applications/elections process. Yawching has been a long-time member of the IFSG Board, ending her term in September, and has been a dynamic team member initiating and spearheading several very successful projects starting with the IFSG Welcome Team which pairs new IFSG members with existing members to support and mentor them in the initial months of membership. Yawching also pioneered two public initiatives, starting with a two-year Spotlight Presenter series in which the IFSG invited special speakers to address the public and our members on unique and interesting topics and ending with the first-ever long-awaited, wildly successful IFSG Feng Shui Summit – a virtual conference of 24 Feng Shui speakers and teachers from around the world. Prinzivalli was a long-time board member in the 2000s and the first Board Chair who led the organization in the creation of bylaws, code of ethics, professional standards, company mission, and many other important aspects of governance which still serve the IFSG well today. DermyerLamb is currently CEO and runs the office in a dual role, having also served on the initial advisory board in 2006. She has been in the office function since 2007 and is vital to IFSG success.
The elections committee accepted applications from members who wished to be considered for board leadership and conducted interviews with all candidates. Their critical review explored backgrounds and skill sets of candidates to ensure the organization’s board is supported in the areas of membership, marketing, education, finance, and strategic leadership. With support from Lisa Alban, IFSG Board Chair, the committee invited five candidates to present to IFSG membership for final approval.
IFSG Bylaws give all active IFSG Professional and Red Ribbon Professional members voting privileges; which took place over a ten-day period in September. On September 28, Alban announced to membership voting was complete and that all five candidates were elected into board membership. The Board Chair said, “We warmly welcome Michelle Skally Doilney, Harry Tran, and Cynthia Young to the Board of Directors as well as thank returning members Kim Julen (and myself). As we move into the new term for the board, starting October 1, our team will continue to work on on-going projects, as well as identify new opportunities and roles. We will be strategically working to further our organization and Feng Shui worldwide for all, in accordance with our mission, goals, and business practices.” Both, Alban and Julen were re-elected to the board. The official start of the Board term based on IFSG Bylaws was October 1, 2023.
With the addition of new board members, the IFSG 2023 Board consists of:
Lisa Alban
Deb DermyerLamb
Kim Julen
Tori McBrien
Dee Oujiri
Sarah Russell Crow
Renata Senatore
Michelle Skally Doilney
Harry Tran
Cynthia Young
The board thanks outgoing members Linda Bischoff, Charmaine Buskas, and Wendy Yawching for their selfless passion, time, work, and energy on the board.
IFSG successfully weathered the storms of the early 2020s through COVID and other economic challenges and is now ready to step into new arenas. With rising membership numbers, expanding marketing and business development opportunities for members and the IFSG including their growing YouTube channel, business programs, and community engagement, as well as two upcoming virtual Feng Shui Summits (November 2023 and April 2024); the entire board of directors is excited about the future of the IFSG and Feng Shui around the world.
The International Feng Shui Guild is dedicated to its mission of advancing the practice, teaching and use of Feng Shui worldwide. The IFSG Board of Directors is integral in ensuring our organization stays true to our passion, promoting all perspectives of Feng Shui, all member consultants and schools as well as providing top-notch offerings and resources for the public.
Contact
International Feng Shui GuildContact
Debra DermyerLamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
Debra DermyerLamb, CEO
816-246-1898
https://www.ifsguild.org/
Categories