Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Northern New England
Newmarket, NH, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts is pleased to announce that Gary Nedorostek has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Northern New England.
Gary, who holds a baccalaureate degree from the University of Massachusetts, joined Bartlett Tree Experts in 2001 with the acquisition of his business in Simsbury, Connecticut. After serving as an Arborist Representative and Local Manager for over a decade, he was promoted in 2013 to Assistant Division Manager of the New England Division where he assisted in developing the Company’s operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont, and Rhode Island.
Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “We acquired Gary’s business because Gary’s talents as a manager were highlighted by his ability to take care of our people and clients.”
Ingram applauds his service by stating, “Gary has been integral in coaching our new Arborist Representatives through the Company by serving as an instructor in new arborist representative training.”
Gary shall be growing Northern New England operations, which include Hooksett and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; Mount Desert Island and Portland, Maine; and Manchester and White River Junction, Vermont.
Paul Fletcher, Division Manager and Vice President in New England, described his hard work and commitment by saying, “Gary is dedicated to arboriculture and dedicated to the people who work with him.”
Gary holds the following professional credentials: ISA Board Certified Master Arborist (BCMA), ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ), Certified Treecare Safety Professional (CTSP), Connecticut Licensed Arborist and Massachusetts Certified Arborist. In the future, he shall continue to grow Bartlett’s Northern New England operations through acquisitions and organic growth.
Gary said, “The best thing about Bartlett is our team members, starting with the last person hired. The support that we provide to each other is way ahead of any other Company in the industry; we are truly stronger together. I look forward to working closely with our talented colleagues in Northern New England and across Bartlett to benefit our clients with beautiful, healthy trees and shrubs.”
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 14 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 169 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
