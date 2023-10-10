Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Central New England
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world's leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce that Jack Ingram has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Central New England.
Born and raised on Cape Cod, Jack was engaged in arboriculture from a young age, participating in community tree plantings and many other Bartlett activities.
Jack joined Bartlett in 2010 as a Field Arborist and Plant Health Care Specialist. He spent summers working for the Company while earning his bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University.
In college, he served as the co-captain of Bucknell’s NCAA Division 1 wrestling team. Jack said, “With wrestling, there is a foundation of discipline and accountability that I was able to develop for myself by putting in the work and developing good work habits. As a Bartlett manager, those values have directly influenced my ability to help others grow.”
He was promoted to Arborist Representative in Beverly Farms in 2014; and in 2015, he was promoted to Local Manager. Jack’s leadership skills and propensity to organize the Beverly operation allowed him to oversee, guide, and grow his people, while showcasing his ability to build teams and to lead community projects.
With his expertise in operations, management and team building, Jack has been selected to oversee Bartlett operations in Central New England; an area which includes offices in Waltham, Ashland, Auburn, Hanover, Beverly Farms and Billerica, Massachusetts.
Jack has earned professional credentials as an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist (BCMA), ASCA Registered Consulting Arborist (RCA), Massachusetts Certified Arborist, and TCIA Certified Treecare Safety Professional.
Among his many community involvement activities, Jack has served on the Membership Committee of the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and served as the Arboriculture Advisory Committee Chair of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School.
Greg Carbone, Vice President of Bartlett’s Commercial Accounts, said, “What separates Jack from others is his work ethic, his persistence, his organization, and his enjoyment of being involved in the local community.”
Paul Fletcher, Division Manager and Vice President, said Jack has impressively handled his office management duties because of his talent for training and team building.
Jack says he has learned a great deal from his father, Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts, who instilled in him the importance of developing good work habits and helping others, while encouraging him to find ways to showcase the capabilities of Bartlett in our local communities.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 14 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 169 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
