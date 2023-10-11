Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Southern New England
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world's leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce that David Chalker has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Southern New England.
Barnstable, MA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts is pleased to announce that David Chalker has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Southeastern New England, spanning from Cape Cod and the Islands to Rhode Island.
Dave joined Bartlett Tree Experts in 1998 after working in the nursery industry. For over 25 years, he has held positions as a Ground Person, Plant Health Care Specialist, Climber, Crew Leader, Arborist Representative and Local Manager of Bartlett’s Osterville office.
In promoting Dave to his new position, Bartlett President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Ingram credited his track record to help oversee Company growth on the Cape and Island by following the Company’s time-tested approach of service above self; helping clients to achieve their tree and landscape goals.
Ingram said, “I have personally witnessed David establish himself over the years as an integral teammate for our operations. As an ISA certified arborist, he was a key leader in expanding our business in Orleans and on Martha’s Vineyard. His ability to execute A-Team jobs was evident when helping to create award-winning flower show displays spotlighting the history, culture, concerns and management of important tree and shrub species in New England.”
Dave was selected by Ingram to manage Southern New England operations, including office locations in Seekonk, Osterville, and Nantucket. He will soon oversee more offices that shall grow from these existing operations. Dave said, “I am honored with the opportunity and excited to be part of Bartlett’s continued growth and success. Most of my adult life has been with Bartlett! It’s more family to me than a job. There is a lot of pride being a member of this Company.”
Dave believes that Bartlett’s investment in providing a sound strategic plan has bolstered the Company’s regional scientific and safety support to the field for the benefit of teammates and clients.
He attributes his success and the success of his teammates to new computerized processes that allow Bartlett arborists to exchange tree care planning and plant health diagnostic information with clients and each other in real time.
Dave says, “The most important thing I have learned over the years is how well Bartlett’s science-first approach to tree and shrub care works to keep trees healthy and beautiful. It’s nice to be called to a property to identify a problem, fix it, and walk away with the confidence that you are backed by the Bartlett Research Laboratories. Of course, the best part is coming back to see a clients’ cherished tree thriving for years to come.”
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 14 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 169 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
Contact
Jay Stapleton
203-388-0814
bartlett.com
