RationalPlan 6.1 – New Timescales in Gantt Chart, Easier Documents Management, Improved Microsoft Project Integration

Craiova, Romania, October 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.1 a version that comes with new features and improvements especially for the web based interface. Users can easier handle documents, new timescales were added for Gantt Chart view and the compatibility with Microsoft Project files was also improved.RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as a cloud service. It is used by individuals and companies that need a solution to manage their projects in an efficient way.New features in RationalPlan 6.1Added years/months short and years/3 months timescales on web interfacePossibility to upload, download and delete multiple documents in one operationAdded Client column to Portfolio view on web interfaceImproved compatibility with Microsoft ProjectNew timescales were added within the Gantt Chart view. It includes years/months in short text format timescale and years/3 months timescale. There 2 timescales offer the possibility to see an overall and more compact view for large projects that spread on multiple years.When it comes with working with documents users can now upload, download or delete multiple documents at once. All they need to do is to perform a multiple selection and then choose the operation that they want to execute.Client column was added to Portfolio view. This is useful for presentation purposes or when you want to focus just on a set of projects that belong to a certain client. You apply a filter and that’s it.The integration with Microsoft Project was improved to better support the latest file versions.Besides the above mentioned features many more bugs were fixed:Bug fix regarding percent complete computation for backward schedulingBug fix for displaying rates on clientsBug fix: guard against empty string value for color on tasksBug fix for adding/deleting a link type documents on/from a taskBug fix: disable Download actions for link type documentsBug fix: when splitting a task copy the fixedUnits flag to its childrenBug fix: when expanding/collapsing Gantt grid using toolbar icons the chart was not refreshedBug fix: do not allow to delete a calendar if it is usedBug fix: after deleting a calendar make sure you select a new one within the editorBug fix: reload the documents data source after a document is uploadedBug fix: sizing issues for WYSIWYG editor on Planner+Bug fix for editing a role: make sure you keep the new rightsRationalPlan is offered in two flavorsRationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also availableRationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machinesRationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managersRationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resourceRationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardwareRationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects detailsAbout Stand By SoftStand By Soft was founded in 1997 as a software company specialized in building desktop applications and components. RationalPlan is a project management solution that follows the general recommended guidelines from project management domain. MOOS Project viewer is a Microsoft Project viewer that allows users to open, view in a dynamic way and print any Microsoft Project file.