RationalPlan 6.1 – New Timescales in Gantt Chart, Easier Documents Management, Improved Microsoft Project Integration
Craiova, Romania, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.1 a version that comes with new features and improvements especially for the web based interface. Users can easier handle documents, new timescales were added for Gantt Chart view and the compatibility with Microsoft Project files was also improved.
RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as a cloud service. It is used by individuals and companies that need a solution to manage their projects in an efficient way.
New features in RationalPlan 6.1
Added years/months short and years/3 months timescales on web interface
Possibility to upload, download and delete multiple documents in one operation
Added Client column to Portfolio view on web interface
Improved compatibility with Microsoft Project
New timescales were added within the Gantt Chart view. It includes years/months in short text format timescale and years/3 months timescale. There 2 timescales offer the possibility to see an overall and more compact view for large projects that spread on multiple years.
When it comes with working with documents users can now upload, download or delete multiple documents at once. All they need to do is to perform a multiple selection and then choose the operation that they want to execute.
Client column was added to Portfolio view. This is useful for presentation purposes or when you want to focus just on a set of projects that belong to a certain client. You apply a filter and that’s it.
The integration with Microsoft Project was improved to better support the latest file versions.
Besides the above mentioned features many more bugs were fixed:
Bug fix regarding percent complete computation for backward scheduling
Bug fix for displaying rates on clients
Bug fix: guard against empty string value for color on tasks
Bug fix for adding/deleting a link type documents on/from a task
Bug fix: disable Download actions for link type documents
Bug fix: when splitting a task copy the fixedUnits flag to its children
Bug fix: when expanding/collapsing Gantt grid using toolbar icons the chart was not refreshed
Bug fix: do not allow to delete a calendar if it is used
Bug fix: after deleting a calendar make sure you select a new one within the editor
Bug fix: reload the documents data source after a document is uploaded
Bug fix: sizing issues for WYSIWYG editor on Planner+
Bug fix for editing a role: make sure you keep the new rights
RationalPlan is offered in two flavors
RationalPlan Cloud – a monthly payment project management solution offering a centralized place to manage the company’s projects while offering collaboration through concurrent access for multiple users; a Free tier is also available
RationalPlan On-Premise – a suite of products for those that prefer to have the software installed on their machines
RationalPlan Single Project – an alternative to Microsoft Project and the perfect solution for novice or accidental project managers
RationalPlan Multi Project – project management software for multiple projects, projects that are interconnected through dependencies and share common resource
RationalPlan Project Server – the On-Premise version of RationalPlan Cloud that can be installed on users hardware
RationalPlan Project Viewer – a free project viewer, the solution for anyone to view projects details
About Stand By Soft
Stand By Soft was founded in 1997 as a software company specialized in building desktop applications and components. RationalPlan is a project management solution that follows the general recommended guidelines from project management domain. MOOS Project viewer is a Microsoft Project viewer that allows users to open, view in a dynamic way and print any Microsoft Project file.
Contact
