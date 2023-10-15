Freedom Insurance and Risk Management Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Agency owner Robert Mitchals has nearly 30 years of insurance experience.
Springfield, MO, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Freedom Insurance and Risk Management recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Founded in 2023, Freedom Insurance and Risk Management was created by owner Robert Mitchals, who previously owned an American Family Insurance Agency for 28 years. The full-service agency is located at 2960 East Battlefield St. in Springfield, Mo. Freedom Insurance and Risk Management specializes in rental portfolios and farming operations.
“We joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance because we wanted more accessible options for our clients,” said Freedom Insurance and Risk Management owner Robert Mitchals. “Most customers do not perfectly fit into a box policy. This alliance partnership enables our customers to have all their insurance needs met in one place versus utilizing multiple agencies to fulfill their customized requests.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network.
For more information about Freedom Insurance and Risk Management, call (417) 866-2251.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
