Infamous Whiskey to Cancel Kickstarter Campaign
Campaign's goal fulfilled already via private seed funding round
Greensboro, GA, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Infamous Whiskey announced Friday it will cancel its Kickstarter campaign. The goal of the Kickstarter campaign was to raise a portion of the down payment for the company's distillery headquarters. Since the campaign's goal has already been achieved through an ongoing seed funding round, ahead of schedule, the goal of the Kickstarter campaign has already been fulfilled. The full sale price of the building has already been raised through the company’s seed funding round. Accordingly, the company has chosen to cancel the Kickstarter campaign.
“We cannot accept the financial support from our many generous campaign backers for anything other than the goal we specified on our Kickstarter page. Since the funds we were raising are no longer needed, we have chosen to cancel the campaign. We recognize how very fortunate our company is to be able to secure the full amount for our headquarters so quickly,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Infamous Whiskey.
Because the campaign has been canceled, backers will not be charged their pledge amounts and no rewards will be distributed. Current backers will receive a message to inform them of these changes. However, any backer that pledged support in the Barrel Proof tier or higher will still have their name included on the official Wall of Believers plaque that will one day proudly hang in the Infamous Whiskey distillery.
“The momentum each backer gave us continues to propel us. Although we no longer need their financial contribution to purchase our building, we want to honor their belief in our vision and include each of these supporters on our Wall of Believers to show our sincere appreciation. Their support is immeasurable,” said Mark Matuszek, Infamous Whiskey president.
The company plans to reissue a new Kickstarter campaign in the future with a new goal germane to their objectives.
For more information, please visit infamouswhiskey.com
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
About Infamous Whiskey:
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously. Learn more: infamouswhiskey.com
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
“We cannot accept the financial support from our many generous campaign backers for anything other than the goal we specified on our Kickstarter page. Since the funds we were raising are no longer needed, we have chosen to cancel the campaign. We recognize how very fortunate our company is to be able to secure the full amount for our headquarters so quickly,” said Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Infamous Whiskey.
Because the campaign has been canceled, backers will not be charged their pledge amounts and no rewards will be distributed. Current backers will receive a message to inform them of these changes. However, any backer that pledged support in the Barrel Proof tier or higher will still have their name included on the official Wall of Believers plaque that will one day proudly hang in the Infamous Whiskey distillery.
“The momentum each backer gave us continues to propel us. Although we no longer need their financial contribution to purchase our building, we want to honor their belief in our vision and include each of these supporters on our Wall of Believers to show our sincere appreciation. Their support is immeasurable,” said Mark Matuszek, Infamous Whiskey president.
The company plans to reissue a new Kickstarter campaign in the future with a new goal germane to their objectives.
For more information, please visit infamouswhiskey.com
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
About Infamous Whiskey:
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously. Learn more: infamouswhiskey.com
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Contact
Infamous Whiskey Inc.Contact
Chris Roberts
706-817-5559
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/news
Chris Roberts
706-817-5559
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/news
Categories