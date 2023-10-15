SMC Exhibits at Process Expo in Chicago, Oct. 23-25, 2023, Booth S-4738
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Process Expo 2023 October 23-25 at McCormick Place, South Hall, Booth #4738 in Chicago. Process Expo brings together 350+ suppliers from over 15 countries of food and beverage industry professionals to interact with the latest technologies for processing, packaging, product inspection, wastewater treatment, and other manufacturing solutions.
Noblesville, IN, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles.
SMC will exhibit streamlined, safe and secured automation products:
Wash Down and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Hygienic Compact Solenoid Valve Manifolds (JSY) – Compact and lightweight design targets robotic end effectors and end-of-arm tooling applications.
· Recirculating Chillers with IP54 Protection – Coated metal to resist degradation from oil mist, also available in a stainless steel option for greater corrosion resistance.
EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 msec.
Stainless Steel Valves for Water, Steam and Air – 2-port angle seat and general-purpose valves.
Energy Saving Solenoid Valves, New SY Series – Versatile, side, top and bottom porting locations with built-in safety features such as back pressure check valve options. Long cycle life from 70 million up to 200 million cycles. Available in IP67 protection.
Contactless Bernoulli Type Gripper (ZNC) – Pick up, hold and move work pieces using the Bernoulli principle created by a pressure differential for a contactless grip without leaving flaws or adsorption marks.
Visit SMC at South Hall, Booth 4738, McCormick Place, 2301 S. King, Chicago, IL 60616
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Oct. 23-25 (M-W) 10:00 – 5:00 CT
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
