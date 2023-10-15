SMC Exhibits at Process Expo in Chicago, Oct. 23-25, 2023, Booth S-4738

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Process Expo 2023 October 23-25 at McCormick Place, South Hall, Booth #4738 in Chicago. Process Expo brings together 350+ suppliers from over 15 countries of food and beverage industry professionals to interact with the latest technologies for processing, packaging, product inspection, wastewater treatment, and other manufacturing solutions.