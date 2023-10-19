Shufti Pro Unveils Cutting-Edge KYC & KYB Solutions at Money 20/20 to Elevate Fintech Security
Shufti Pro, a leading IDV provider, is announcing its attendance at Money 20/20 to expand its reach in fintech and eliminate ID scams from the industry.
London, United Kingdom, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, one of the leading KYC and KYB service providers, announced its leadership will attend the Money 20/20 USA in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 22-25, 2023 at Booth # 6050. Rodrigo Altamar, sales director of Shufti Pro will lead and represent the company at the event.
Money 20/20 is a gathering place for innovative and visionary entrepreneurs working in the fintech sector to revolutionise the future of the money ecosystem. Every year, thousands of attendees, speakers and start-ups attend the event, facilitating valuable connections and providing essential tools and knowledge for cutting-edge innovation in fintech. Join Shufti Pro at Money 20/20 to experience how the company is making the fintech ecosystem secure with its state-of-the-art KYC and KYB solutions.
During the conference, Shufti Pro will showcase interactive demos highlighting IDV's importance in the fintech sector. The company will also announce news and updates regarding new and existing products such as e-IDV and enhanced biometric verification.
“We are proudly announcing to once again have a major presence at one of the world’s biggest fintech events in the world. Shufti Pro utilises human and artificial to eliminate cyber scams and aims to make the fintech industry secure and accelerate global trust with its cutting-edge ID verification services,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
Shufti Pro has been providing exceptional KYC and KYB solutions including biometric verification, OCR, and risk assessment that utilise government jurisdiction databases for entity screening. Moreover, the company recently launched an e-IDV that utilises official electronic IDs for document and biometric verification of the person.
Shufti Pro has also been recognised as the best KYC provider in RegTech Awards 2023, highlighting the company’s dedication and quality of operations for securing the fintech industry.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
