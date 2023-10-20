SMC Recognized as 2023 Indiana Best Place to Work in Manufacturing
SMC was recently named as one of the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing for the second year in a row. This program was created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce as a means to recognize and celebrate the state’s robust manufacturing sector and the employers who go above and beyond to create a thriving corporate culture.
Noblesville, IN, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The statewide survey and awards program is designed to evaluate participating organizations and honor those with the highest levels of employee satisfaction and engagement in the workplace. This year’s list is made up of seventeen companies.
“We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it’s great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve,” says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions.”
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a manufacturing operation
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government organization
- Be a publicly or privately held organization
- Have a physical operation in Indiana
- Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Indiana
- Have been in business for at least one year, at the program registration deadline
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second portion consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.
“We are incredibly proud to be included amongst the list of distinguished manufacturers throughout the state,” said SMC President, CEO Kelley Stacy. “At SMC, we pride ourselves on cultivating a workplace culture where every employee feels valued, inspired, and empowered.”
The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 13, 2023, and a full list will be published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
