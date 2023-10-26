Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Patrick Vogler as Chief Operating Officer for Village Handcrafted Cabinetry
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Ben Durshimer, of Patrick Vogler as Chief Operating Officer for Village Handcrafted Cabinetry.
Sarasota, FL, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the Chief Operating Officer, Pat will be responsible for developing and successfully executing strategic and operational plans for the business, both short and long-term goals – Sales, Programs, Capital Projects, Product, Profitability, Quality, Complete and On-Time Delivery, and Budgets. Pat will collaborate with the President and the Board to determine annual and quarterly goals. Ensuring ethics and culture in all company practices and relations with customers, suppliers, and the general public.
With an extensive background in manufacturing operations and plant management, Pat most recently held the position of Sr. VP of Manufacturing with Brown Jordan International. Prior to that, he held positions with Elkay Cabinet Division, Demilec USA and Andersen Corporation. Pat received his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Management and Engineering from Purdue University and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Indiana University.
Village Handcrafted Cabinetry is a family-owned and growing cabinet company with a deep commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. Since their inception in 2000, they have been obsessed with crafting high-quality custom cabinets. Today, they are a trusted one-stop shop for individuals and businesses nationwide searching for the best cabinets money can buy.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
