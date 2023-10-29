Leading Edge Connections, LLC: Championing Sustainability with Remote Work Since 2018
Leading Edge Connections, LLC, founded in 2018, sets an example for sustainable business practices. They operate with a 100% remote workforce, reducing carbon emissions, and avoid a physical office to minimize energy consumption. Their digital approach also cuts down on paper usage. Their long-standing commitment to remote work and ongoing dedication to sustainability make them an inspiration for businesses worldwide.
Tampa, FL, October 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a world grappling with environmental challenges, Leading Edge Connections, LLC remains a shining example of a sustainable business model. Since its inception in May 2018, the company has operated with a 100% remote workforce, emphasizing a commitment to both quality work and planetary health.
Removing daily commutes from the equation, Leading Edge Connections plays a part in addressing the carbon emissions issue. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies transportation as a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. By embracing a remote model, the company ensures that its team members contribute zero emissions from daily office commutes.
The absence of a traditional office building further solidifies their stance on sustainability. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggests that commercial buildings account for a significant portion of national energy consumption, particularly from heating, cooling, and lighting. By forgoing a physical space, Leading Edge Connections takes a strong step in minimizing this consumption.
"Our business model goes beyond just remote work. It represents our ethos of balancing premium service delivery with a deep-rooted respect for the environment," states Jonathan Juliano, COO.
Paper consumption, a major environmental concern as highlighted by the World Wildlife Fund, is also drastically reduced at Leading Edge Connections. With a digital-centric approach, the company actively reduces its demand on the world's forests.
As many companies dabbled in remote work during recent times—a 2020 Gallup poll noted 58% of U.S. workers tried remote work during the pandemic—Leading Edge Connections stands out for its unwavering commitment since day one.
Beyond their accomplishments so far, the company has its eyes on the future. "Our journey doesn't end here. We are continuously exploring innovative methods to deliver top-tier work, create avenues for our team members to thrive from any location, and fortify our pledge to the planet," asserts LEC CEO Eric Sims.
With its vision clear and values intact, Leading Edge Connections, LLC serves as an inspiration for businesses worldwide, proving that success and sustainability can, indeed, go hand in hand.
For further information, please contact:
Payton Sims, Psims@lec4you.com, (727)-412-1327
Removing daily commutes from the equation, Leading Edge Connections plays a part in addressing the carbon emissions issue. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies transportation as a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. By embracing a remote model, the company ensures that its team members contribute zero emissions from daily office commutes.
The absence of a traditional office building further solidifies their stance on sustainability. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggests that commercial buildings account for a significant portion of national energy consumption, particularly from heating, cooling, and lighting. By forgoing a physical space, Leading Edge Connections takes a strong step in minimizing this consumption.
"Our business model goes beyond just remote work. It represents our ethos of balancing premium service delivery with a deep-rooted respect for the environment," states Jonathan Juliano, COO.
Paper consumption, a major environmental concern as highlighted by the World Wildlife Fund, is also drastically reduced at Leading Edge Connections. With a digital-centric approach, the company actively reduces its demand on the world's forests.
As many companies dabbled in remote work during recent times—a 2020 Gallup poll noted 58% of U.S. workers tried remote work during the pandemic—Leading Edge Connections stands out for its unwavering commitment since day one.
Beyond their accomplishments so far, the company has its eyes on the future. "Our journey doesn't end here. We are continuously exploring innovative methods to deliver top-tier work, create avenues for our team members to thrive from any location, and fortify our pledge to the planet," asserts LEC CEO Eric Sims.
With its vision clear and values intact, Leading Edge Connections, LLC serves as an inspiration for businesses worldwide, proving that success and sustainability can, indeed, go hand in hand.
For further information, please contact:
Payton Sims, Psims@lec4you.com, (727)-412-1327
Contact
Leading Edge ConnectionsContact
Payton Sims
727-412-1327
lec4you.com
Payton Sims
727-412-1327
lec4you.com
Categories