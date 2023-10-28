Shufti Pro Sheds Light on IDV Trends and Digital Security with Students at Coventry University
Shufti Pro, a leader in the KYC sector, held a successful session at Coventry University, highlighting insights of IDV trends and the future of the digital security sector.
London, United Kingdom, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, one of the leading identity verification providers, held a successful meet & greet session at Coventry University, on September 29, 2023. Anna Salles, head of HR and Lana Covas, Business Development Executive, represented Shufti Pro at the session. The event centred around emerging trends in the digital sector, providing valuable insights into Identity Verification (IDV) trends and the future landscape of the digital security sector.
The insights were shared with the attending students, enriching their understanding of the evolving tactics of online fraudsters and how technological enhancements are being utilised to combat modern scam attempts.
The annual financial losses from online fraud have reached an all-time high in history, crippling the majority of the industries that exist on the internet. According to a report by Experian in 2022, FTC received more than 5.88 million reports of online scams, which makes it equivalent to about $6.1 billion loss.
“Being a global leader in the IDV sector, we thought it was essential for the students to stay aware of the latest trends in the digital sector. Shufti Pro experts held a successful event at Coventry University, so future generations will know how to cope with the evolving ID fraud trends in the digital industry,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
Shufti Pro’s meet-and-greet session marks a significant stride towards raising awareness among the future generation. The experts shed light on the modern tactics that scammers use to spoof IDs including deep fakes and 2D/3D masking attempts, aiming to steal user’s confidential data.
Lana and Anna also explained to students how modern IDV providers like Shufti Pro utilise depth perception, AI and liveness detection technology that can effectively spot deep fake and masking attempts, enabling businesses to safeguard their customers’ data and eliminating online scams from the industry.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.
For more information, please contact:
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
