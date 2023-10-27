Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mara Villanueva-Heras as Chief Marketing Officer for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Rick Mohrman and Mark Otto, of Mara Villanueva-Heras as Chief Marketing Officer for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.