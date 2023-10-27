Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mara Villanueva-Heras as Chief Marketing Officer for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Rick Mohrman and Mark Otto, of Mara Villanueva-Heras as Chief Marketing Officer for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.
Sarasota, FL, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the Chief Marketing Officer, Mara will be responsible for planning, implementing, and overseeing all marketing and advertising campaigns. Mara will liaison with sales and public relations teams to align objectives, conduct market research and stay abreast of competitor positioning. Mara will be tasked with building a network of reliable external agencies and marketing professionals as well as growing and developing the in-house marketing team.
With an extensive background in marketing, Mara most recently held the position of Sr. VP of Marketing with Emser Tile. Prior to that, she held positions with CertainTeed, Armstrong World Industries, Masco Cabinetry and Whirlpool Corporation. Mara received her Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Design from Butler University and her Master’s Degree in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the University of Michigan.
Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. is a well-established, highly respected, privately-owned manufacturer, and is experiencing its highest ever level of sales. Its current investment in innovation and capital projects to expand into new markets and opportunities, and its long-standing commitment to the workforce ensure continued growth. Established in 1961, Wellborn continues to strive for the finest quality. They stand behind their products and employees.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
