Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Tennessee with New Office in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts, founded by Francis A. Bartlett in 1907 and the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce it has expanded its presence in Tennessee with the opening of a new office in Knoxville.
With the addition of Bartlett’s newest office location in Tennessee, local property owners in the Knoxville area will benefit from the scientific plant health care services that Bartlett provides, along with the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Tree Research laboratories. Bartlett also recently opened a new office in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said:
“Tennessee is an important market for us. We see tremendous opportunities for growth in Knoxville, with its deep history, abundant spaces for outdoor recreation, and beautiful trees. We want to be a partner in this growth with our focus on scientific tree care to keep Knoxville’s landscapes healthy.”
Rob Allen, Division Manager and Vice President for Bartlett’s Virginia and Tennessee operations, said, “We are excited to establish our new office in Knoxville. This is a community where people really care about their green spaces and landscapes. Expanding Bartlett’s scientific plant health care services for Knoxville’s residential and commercial property owners will go a long way toward improving the health and beauty of their trees and landscapes.”
The new office adds to Bartlett’s growing presence in Tennessee, which includes locations in Johnson City, Nashville, and Chattanooga.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 14 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 169 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
