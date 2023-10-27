Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Tennessee with New Office in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce its expansion in Tennessee with the opening of a new office in Chattanooga.
The expansion marks an exciting milestone for Bartlett, as the company extends its reach to serve the scientific tree and shrub care needs of homeowners and businesses in the Chattanooga area.
With the opening of Bartlett’s newest office location in Tennessee, more property owners in the state are benefitting from Bartlett’s species-specific scientific tree care services, along with the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Tree Research laboratories. The Company has also recently opened a new office in Knoxville.
Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said:
“Bartlett Tree Experts provides our clients with the peace of mind knowing that they are receiving the highest quality tree and shrub care services to keep their landscapes healthy and beautiful. We are excited to expand our presence in the Chattanooga area to provide species-specific scientific tree care solutions to our residential and commercial clients.”
Rob Allen, Division Manager and Vice President for Bartlett’s Virginia and Tennessee operations, said, “We are thrilled to be here in Chattanooga! Our certified arborists look forward to helping keep the Scenic City scenic with our focus on species-specific, scientific tree care for the benefit of landscapes for residential and commercial clients.”
With the addition of the new office in Chattanooga, Bartlett currently operates four office locations in the state, including Johnson City, Nashville, and Knoxville.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 14 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 169 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
The expansion marks an exciting milestone for Bartlett, as the company extends its reach to serve the scientific tree and shrub care needs of homeowners and businesses in the Chattanooga area.
With the opening of Bartlett’s newest office location in Tennessee, more property owners in the state are benefitting from Bartlett’s species-specific scientific tree care services, along with the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Tree Research laboratories. The Company has also recently opened a new office in Knoxville.
Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer, said:
“Bartlett Tree Experts provides our clients with the peace of mind knowing that they are receiving the highest quality tree and shrub care services to keep their landscapes healthy and beautiful. We are excited to expand our presence in the Chattanooga area to provide species-specific scientific tree care solutions to our residential and commercial clients.”
Rob Allen, Division Manager and Vice President for Bartlett’s Virginia and Tennessee operations, said, “We are thrilled to be here in Chattanooga! Our certified arborists look forward to helping keep the Scenic City scenic with our focus on species-specific, scientific tree care for the benefit of landscapes for residential and commercial clients.”
With the addition of the new office in Chattanooga, Bartlett currently operates four office locations in the state, including Johnson City, Nashville, and Knoxville.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 14 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 169 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
Contact
Bartlett Tree ExpertsContact
Jay Stapleton
203-388-0814
bartlett.com
Jay Stapleton
203-388-0814
bartlett.com
Categories