Great American Storage Appoints Derrick Girouard as Director of Construction
Palm Springs, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Condo facilities in the U.S., announces the appointment of Derrick Girouard as the Director of Construction. With over a decade of extensive construction experience, Derrick brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team, elevating our commitment to delivering best-in-class storage facilities nationwide.
Derrick Girouard has a distinguished background in construction, having worked on a wide range of projects, from residential development to expansive commercial undertakings. His achievements include managing the construction of over one million square feet of storage facilities across the United States, with projects exceeding a total value of $56 million.
Additionally, Derrick Girouard brings a unique and admirable facet to his career, having served as a combat veteran. During his service, he held the role of a firefighter and combat medic, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to serving and protecting his country. His experience in high-pressure, mission-critical situations has equipped him with the problem-solving and leadership skills needed to oversee all new construction and expansion projects for the company’s national portfolio of self-storage facilities.
"We're thrilled to welcome Derrick to the Great American Storage team,” said David Gandolfo, CEO of Great American Storage. “His extensive construction experience, leadership capabilities, and dedication to excellence will be invaluable as we continue expanding our national footprint."
The entire team at Great American Storage is excited to welcome Derrick Girouard and is looking forward to the continued growth and success that he will undoubtedly bring. With his proven track record in the construction industry and his remarkable service to our country, we are confident that Derrick's leadership will further solidify our position as a leader in self-storage.
Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage and Monstore Garage facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. Our belief is that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.
