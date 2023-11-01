eBlu Solutions Named a 2023 Fast 50 Company by Louisville Business First
Ranking yet again as the 7th fastest growing company in Kentucky.
Louisville, KY, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a digital health leader in the benefit investigation and electronic prior authorization space, today announced that Louisville Business Journal has ranked the company #7 on its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Kentucky for the second consecutive year.
“We’re very proud to be recognized again this year by Louisville Business First. It’s exciting to be in the top 10 again,” said Mark Murphy, CEO and co-founder of eBlu Solutions. “The eBlu Solutions’ team is working so hard to generate a positive and enduring impact on the specialty healthcare ecosystem. We can’t wait to see what the next year has in store for us as we continue to make strides in getting patients to treatment faster.”
The official rankings were announced during a celebration honoring this year's Fast 50 at the Galt House in Louisville on Tuesday, October 24th.
Business First’s Fast 50 Program honors the 50 fastest-growing independent and privately held companies in the Greater Louisville area. The Fast 50 companies must have an average of at least $1 million in sales revenue for the past three years. The company must also be headquartered in Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties in Kentucky, or Clark, Floyd, Harrison or Washington counties in Indiana.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
“We’re very proud to be recognized again this year by Louisville Business First. It’s exciting to be in the top 10 again,” said Mark Murphy, CEO and co-founder of eBlu Solutions. “The eBlu Solutions’ team is working so hard to generate a positive and enduring impact on the specialty healthcare ecosystem. We can’t wait to see what the next year has in store for us as we continue to make strides in getting patients to treatment faster.”
The official rankings were announced during a celebration honoring this year's Fast 50 at the Galt House in Louisville on Tuesday, October 24th.
Business First’s Fast 50 Program honors the 50 fastest-growing independent and privately held companies in the Greater Louisville area. The Fast 50 companies must have an average of at least $1 million in sales revenue for the past three years. The company must also be headquartered in Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties in Kentucky, or Clark, Floyd, Harrison or Washington counties in Indiana.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
Contact
eBlu SolutionsContact
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Categories