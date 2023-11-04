Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada.
Wabash, IN, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Postmark Print, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC. and a manufacturer of high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Insource Corporation who will be Postmark Print’s primary distributor in Canada.
Postmark has the most affordable and flexible high-speed print solutions in the market. “We ensure that our solutions are well aligned with customer needs for both flexible and quick printing applications,” says Greg German, president of Martin Yale Industries. “The Martin Yale mission has always been one that is deeply-rooted in providing professional, easy-to-use, affordable products and services to our expansive dealer network, both domestic and international.”
Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Insource serves the Canadian professional print market with the guiding principle that the customer and their objectives must be paramount. The company is dedicated to supplying and supporting leading edge technology to the industrial paper handling, card handling and packaging/fulfillment market segments.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Postmark Print here in Canada,” says Tim Wakefield, President of Insource. “We were a previous Postmark dealer many years ago, but now we are very excited about the improvements and product additions that have been made to the line. The Postmark Print Solutions are a perfect fit for our customers that need top-performing and affordable high-speed printing machines.”
For more information on the complete range of Martin Yale products, contact Brian Hermon, E-mail: Brian.hermon@martinyale.com, Web: www.Martinyale.com; www.Postmark-USA.com. For more information on Insource products, contact https://insourcecorp.ca/contact.
Contact
Martin Yale IndustriesContact
Brian Hermon
260-569-7211
https://martinyale.com
