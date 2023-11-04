Satellite Agency Network Group Welcomes Joe Puccio to Spearhead Growth in Massachusetts
Puccio will serve as a resource for members to help them build profitable and successful insurance agencies.
Hampton, NH, November 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Joe Puccio has joined the network as an Agency Growth Coach for the state of Massachusetts.
In this role, Puccio will serve as a resource for members to help them build profitable and successful insurance agencies. Working closely with Regional Vice President Andrew Fornari, he will assist with agency start-ups, commercial lines development, technology and automation, and client acquisition and retention strategies.
"Joe's experience and understanding of the Massachusetts insurance landscape makes him a valuable asset to the organization,” said Tom Lizotte, SAN’s Chief Operating Officer. “His fresh perspective and dedication will make a significant contribution to the agencies he’ll work with. We look forward to witnessing his impact as he helps members grow and succeed.”
Puccio comes to SAN with several years of experience in the insurance industry, most recently as a Territory Marketing Manager for Farmers Insurance. Prior to that, he was the Channel Account Manager at nexVortex and has also held the position of Territory Sales Manager & Consultant at NCR Corporation.
A certified Property & Casualty advisor, Puccio received his Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from Johnson & Wales University and holds a Master of Finance degree from the University of Arizona. Puccio is experienced and skilled in growing agencies and new business development within the insurance industry, especially in Massachusetts. He excels at training, guiding business strategy, and fostering strong agency relationships.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Nearly 400 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $1 billion in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
