SMC Exhibits at Rockwell Automation Expo 2023, November 8-9 in Boston
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit pneumatic valve technologies for control network solutions and Fieldbus units used in automation systems in the Common Industrial Protocols (CIP) EtherNet™, EtherNet I/P™, DeviceNet™ and ControlNet™ as well in IO Link compatible automation products.
Noblesville, IN, November 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s booth at 674 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210 for the latest in pneumatic and electronic components for industrial automation and process designed for machine safety to meet standards ISO 12100 and ISO 13849.
Featured products on display are:
· Wireless EtherNet I/PTM Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors
o Fieldbus communication for solenoid valves
o Digital pressure sensors
o Digital flow sensors
o Digital gap checker
Other products on display are:
· Electric Actuators (Linear and Rotary)
· Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers
· Electro-Pneumatic Regulators (EtherNet/IP, IO Link)
· Residual Pressure Relief Safety Valve with Allen Bradley Sensors
· Digital Pressure and Flow Switches
SMC Booth 674 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
· Nov. 8 (W) 9:30 – 5:30 ET
· Nov. 9 (Th) 9:30 – 4:00 ET
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Featured products on display are:
· Wireless EtherNet I/PTM Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors
o Fieldbus communication for solenoid valves
o Digital pressure sensors
o Digital flow sensors
o Digital gap checker
Other products on display are:
· Electric Actuators (Linear and Rotary)
· Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers
· Electro-Pneumatic Regulators (EtherNet/IP, IO Link)
· Residual Pressure Relief Safety Valve with Allen Bradley Sensors
· Digital Pressure and Flow Switches
SMC Booth 674 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
· Nov. 8 (W) 9:30 – 5:30 ET
· Nov. 9 (Th) 9:30 – 4:00 ET
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories