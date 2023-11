SMC Exhibits at Rockwell Automation Expo 2023, November 8-9 in Boston

Noblesville, IN, November 05, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC’s booth at 674 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210 for the latest in pneumatic and electronic components for industrial automation and process designed for machine safety to meet standards ISO 12100 and ISO 13849.Featured products on display are:· Wireless EtherNet I/PTM Communication Solenoid Valve Manifoldo Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryptiono Frequency hopping at 5ms intervalso Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensorso Fieldbus communication for solenoid valveso Digital pressure sensorso Digital flow sensorso Digital gap checkerOther products on display are:· Electric Actuators (Linear and Rotary)· Static Electricity Elimination Ionizers· Electro-Pneumatic Regulators (EtherNet/IP, IO Link)· Residual Pressure Relief Safety Valve with Allen Bradley Sensors· Digital Pressure and Flow SwitchesSMC Booth 674 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210Exhibit Dates & Hours:· Nov. 8 (W) 9:30 – 5:30 ET· Nov. 9 (Th) 9:30 – 4:00 ETAbout SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.