Long-Term Care Insurance Association Makes Awareness Month Banners Available
Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Banner artwork for agents to use to promote Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) is being made available by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
“This marks the 22nd anniversary for the event that we established to generate heightened awareness among both consumers and insurance professionals,” states Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. “I am so pleased that over the years, Awareness Month has been recognized by Congress as well as several state governors.”
Slome encouraged insurance agents to use the month of November to focus attention on the need to plan. “Every year, millions of Americans age into the sweet spot for long-term care insurance education,” Slome shared. “The sweet spot are individuals between the ages of 55 and 65 where there is generally a lack of awareness and a real need for planning.”
To support insurance professionals, the Association posted the 2023 Long-Term Care Awareness Month banner art on the organization’s website. Banners in different sizes can be downloaded at https://www.aaltci.org/ltc-marketing/awareness_month_art.php.
“When we created Awareness Month we consciously omitted the word insurance,” Slome explained. “People need to understand the consequences that occur when one needs long-term care. Insurance is merely one available planning option and while I passionately work to support that, it’s important to understand everything starts with awareness.”
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To learn more about long-term care visit the Association's websitye at https://www.aaltci.org.
