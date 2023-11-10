Vetta Sports Named One of the Nation's Most "Adoption Friendly Employers"
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is excited to announce the 17th annual 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list of employers leading the way in providing adoption and foster care benefits and recognizing the need for this life-changing support.
The 2023 list includes a diverse group of organizations representing 22 industries. Employers that completed the survey offer an average of $14,831 in financial reimbursement for adoption costs — up 23.5% from 2022. The average amount of paid leave is 9 weeks, an increase of 8.4% since 2022. The amount of paid leave offered to foster parents also grew to an average of 9.4 weeks — up 7.4 weeks from last year. More companies are incorporating foster parent leave into their overall paid leave program and offering them the same amount of time off as adoptive and biological parents.
“Vetta Sports is honored to be once again named one of the nation’s most ‘adoption friendly employers’ by The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for the 15th consecutive year. As a family-owned company, Vetta Sports believes in the importance of a balanced work and family life. We are proud to support our exceptional employees who have chosen the joy of adoption.”
The Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey employers across the United States and score participants based on three criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits. In addition to the 100 Best list, the Foundation ranks employers by size, industry, paid leave, foster care benefits and impact.
“The Foundation is thrilled to see a growing number of organizations offering robust benefits to employees who open their hearts and homes as foster and adoptive parents,” said Rita Soronen, President & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. “According to research conducted by The Harris Poll on the Foundation’s behalf, 68% of Americans say that having paid leave and other adoption benefits in the workplace impact their decision to adopt. When organizations offer benefits and join the Foundation in raising awareness of their importance to inspire others, we are one step closer to ensuring that every child has a permanent home and a loving family.”
The Wendy’s Company is designated with Forever Family emeritus status after holding the top spot on the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list for many years. The company continues its commitment to adoption by providing strong adoption benefits to employees. “Wendy’s is proud of our emeritus Forever Family status on the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list. Our founder, Dave Thomas, was adopted, and Wendy’s remains steadfast in its commitment to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems,” said Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy’s Company and member of the Foundation’s board of trustees. “We know that families who adopt need the same support as families with biological children. We are encouraged to see more businesses investing in adoption assistance policies and encourage those who don’t to consider adding this benefit.”
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption does not participate in the survey but offers its employees substantial adoption and foster care benefits.
View the complete 2023 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and resources for employers at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.
About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking.
More than 30 years ago, Dave Thomas led an initiative advocating for better adoption benefits in the workplace. The Foundation has carried that legacy forward through the Adoption-Friendly Workplace program. The Foundation recognizes organizations that offer best-in-class adoption and foster care benefits, offers a toolkit to help employers develop their policies and shares stories of impact. Learn more at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.
