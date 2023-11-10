Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale Welcomes New World Angels Managing Director Jessica Miley, November 14, for a Curated Conversation Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner-Experience
Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale welcomes Jessica Miley on Tuesday, November 14, for a traditional Thanksgiving buffet dinner followed by the signature Curated Conversation fireside chat which will cover startup funding, Angel investing in South Florida, and the current startup funding crunch.
Jessica Miley, as the Managing Director of New World Angels, Florida's longest-standing angel syndicate, will share her invaluable insights into the world of Angel investing.
”With our Curated Conversations, we are moving beyond generic events into the intentional experience space where our well selected attendees are building relationships with each other, not just making haphazard connections. Jessica is a great featured guest for this type of intimate experience,” said Marc Lissade, Director of Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale.
Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale, will provide attendees with a traditional Thanksgiving buffet dinner in the spirit of the Holiday Season. The event, will be held at Axis Space, located at 333 Las Olas Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. It is open to all attendees of all backgrounds and will feature minority and underrepresented founders, funders, and tech community partners. Limited tickets are still available exclusively at the Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale website https://startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale.
About Jessica Miley
Jessica Miley is the Managing Director of New World Angels, Florida's longest standing angel syndicate, which funds new and emerging companies with early traction across various sectors. Prior to joining New World Angels, Jessica co-founded Talent Navigators, a talent advisory and search firm focused on scaling early and late stage startups. Jessica also serves as an Angel investor and is passionate about investing into and supporting the next generation of innovation.
About New World Angels
New World Angels is a group of Florida business leaders who provide funding, knowledge, and guidance to entrepreneurs building early stage companies. We seek entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and cultures. We seek to fund entrepreneurs and products that can create real impact in marketplaces and across our society. New World Angels has deployed over $20MM+ in early-stage companies and their founders since 2014. Our members come from a variety of industries, with direct experience as company founders, advisors, technology leaders, and C-suite executives.
About Marc Lissade
Marc Lissade is an entrepreneurial ecosystem builder and the Director of Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale as well as FoundersBoost South Florida, and Startup Broward. Marc is also a veteran organizer of multiple Techstars Startup Weekends, Techstars Startup Week, and Global Entrepreneurship Week events among many other entrepreneurial support activities. Having explored many startup ecosystems, Marc believes that true innovation knows no geographical or financial bounds and has been hard at work helping build his local ecosystem.
As an innovation activist, Marc believes that innovation is a human right that has been historically overlooked. His new book on innovation is due out in Spring 2024.
