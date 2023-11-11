RAMPF Increases Consolidated Total Operating Performance by 11 Percent to EUR 220.5 Million
Continued pressure from high material, energy, and transport costs / Global employee growth.
Grafenberg, Germany, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the past fiscal year 2022/23 the international RAMPF Group generated a consolidated total operating performance of EUR 220.5 million, an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous year.
The companies of the RAMPF Group grew strongly in almost all business units, both in Germany and at the international locations in the USA, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea. However, in the first half of the year the result was affected by high costs for raw and other materials, energy, and transportation.
“We are satisfied with the result considering the very difficult and uncertain geopolitical situation and the still noticeable after-effects of the Corona pandemic. We are also concerned about the looming recession in Germany. The country’s industry has enormous innovative strength that enables it not only to keep pace with technological innovations, but to drive these forward. However, the political framework is becoming increasingly problematic with high energy prices, excessive bureaucracy, a shortage of skilled workers, and digitization at a crawl. This is the heavy burden with which German companies must hold their own in global competition.” -Michael Rampf, CEO RAMPF Group
Further growth expected in the current fiscal year
The RAMPF Group has made a good start to the current fiscal year 2023/24. However, increasing uncertainty and restraint are being felt among customers, which is also affecting the order situation, according to Michael Rampf. “We are expecting our consolidated total operating performance to increase by 8 percent to EUR 240 million. We are, of course, aware that this forecast holds a high degree of uncertainty in view of the volatile political and economic environment. With investments of around EUR 5 million as well as the establishment of our new company, RAMPF Advanced Polymers, as of July 1, 2024, we are setting the course to continue our growth path under our own steam.”
More employees worldwide
The RAMPF Group currently has 889 employees, an increase of 4 percent compared to the same time last year; 664 work in Germany, 225 at the international locations. 15 trainees began their training at the German RAMPF companies this year; overall, 43 young talents are currently completing their training.
Frank Fischer, Director of Human Resources & Legal at RAMPF Holding – “As is the case for many companies in the chemical and mechanical engineering sector, finding skilled workers is becoming increasingly challenging. In order to counteract this shortage we have, among other things, initiated the talent development program 'RAMPF Leading.Your.Career’. This enables us to identify specialists even better and earlier. Together with targeted and individualized promotion we aim to win talented people for our Group in the long term. In these uncertain times it is also particularly important to us, as a medium-sized family business, to be a reliable partner for our employees. To this end we have increased salaries above the standard pay scale this year and will pay out a further inflation compensation bonus in January 2024.”
