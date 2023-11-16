A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023
London, United Kingdom, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023. The awards celebrate vendors of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy, and are designed to recognise both start-up and established providers offering creative solutions to regulatory challenges.
The awards were presented by Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, during a lively drinks reception after the close of A-Team Group’s 16 November 2023 RegTech Summit in New York City.
This year, the awards included 28 categories ranging from Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution to Best Post-Trade Solution, Best Know Your Customer Solution, Best Solution for Records Retention, Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution, Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution and more.
An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Mary Kopczynski, CEO at RegAlytics, and Co-Founder of Women in RegTech New York.
Delaney said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow Jones
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Saifr
RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Mary Kopczynski, CEO, RegAlytics, and Co-Founder of Women in RegTech New York
Best Post Trade Solution - Adenza
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - AML Partners
Best Solution for CFTC Reporting - Droit
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best Know Your Customer Solution - ID-Pal
Best North America RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - KOR Financial
Best Solution for Records Retention - LeapXpert
Best Conduct Risk Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-Tier
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Kaizen Reporting
Best Data Privacy Solution - LightBeam.ai
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - S3
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - SmartKYC
Best Solution for FRTB - Bloomberg
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Moody's Analytics
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Moody's Analytics
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - REGnosys
Best Regulatory Consultancy – North America - ACA Group
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - COMPLY
Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - ComplyPortal
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - DTCC
Best Financial Crime Solution - Fenergo
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Shufti Pro
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Wolters Kluwer
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover Data Management, TradingTech and ESG here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
The awards were presented by Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, during a lively drinks reception after the close of A-Team Group’s 16 November 2023 RegTech Summit in New York City.
This year, the awards included 28 categories ranging from Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution to Best Post-Trade Solution, Best Know Your Customer Solution, Best Solution for Records Retention, Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution, Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution and more.
An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Mary Kopczynski, CEO at RegAlytics, and Co-Founder of Women in RegTech New York.
Delaney said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow Jones
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Saifr
RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Mary Kopczynski, CEO, RegAlytics, and Co-Founder of Women in RegTech New York
Best Post Trade Solution - Adenza
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - AML Partners
Best Solution for CFTC Reporting - Droit
Best Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best Know Your Customer Solution - ID-Pal
Best North America RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - KOR Financial
Best Solution for Records Retention - LeapXpert
Best Conduct Risk Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-Tier
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Kaizen Reporting
Best Data Privacy Solution - LightBeam.ai
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - S3
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - SmartKYC
Best Solution for FRTB - Bloomberg
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Moody's Analytics
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Moody's Analytics
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - REGnosys
Best Regulatory Consultancy – North America - ACA Group
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - COMPLY
Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - ComplyPortal
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - DTCC
Best Financial Crime Solution - Fenergo
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Shufti Pro
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Wolters Kluwer
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover Data Management, TradingTech and ESG here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories