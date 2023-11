A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023

London, United Kingdom, November 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023. The awards celebrate vendors of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy, and are designed to recognise both start-up and established providers offering creative solutions to regulatory challenges.The awards were presented by Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, during a lively drinks reception after the close of A-Team Group’s 16 November 2023 RegTech Summit in New York City.This year, the awards included 28 categories ranging from Best Sanctions and PEPs Solution to Best Post-Trade Solution, Best Know Your Customer Solution, Best Solution for Records Retention, Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution, Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution and more.An editor’s recognition award for RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Mary Kopczynski, CEO at RegAlytics, and Co-Founder of Women in RegTech New York.Delaney said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards – USA 2023, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Award WinnersBest Sanctions and PEPs Solution - Dow JonesBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SaifrRegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Mary Kopczynski, CEO, RegAlytics, and Co-Founder of Women in RegTech New YorkBest Post Trade Solution - AdenzaBest Client On-Boarding Solution - AML PartnersBest Solution for CFTC Reporting - DroitBest Solution for Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk ManagementBest Know Your Customer Solution - ID-PalBest North America RegTech Start Up for Institutional Markets - KOR FinancialBest Solution for Records Retention - LeapXpertBest Conduct Risk Solution - MyComplianceOffice (MCO)Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - n-TierBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE ActimizeBest Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence CappitechBest Transaction Reporting Solution - Kaizen ReportingBest Data Privacy Solution - LightBeam.aiBest Trade Surveillance Solution - S3Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - SmartKYCBest Solution for FRTB - BloombergBest Regulatory Data Solution - Moody's AnalyticsBest Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Moody's AnalyticsBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - REGnosysBest Regulatory Consultancy – North America - ACA GroupBest Compliance as a Service Solution - COMPLYBest Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - ComplyPortalBest Solution for Regulatory Change Management - DTCCBest Financial Crime Solution - FenergoBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Shufti ProBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Wolters KluwerYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover Data Management, TradingTech and ESG here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.