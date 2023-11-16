Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Haas Automation CNC Machines and Equipment
Boston, MA, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the full range of Haas Automation machine tools including vertical machining centers, horizontal machining centers, CNC lathes, and rotary tables, as well as, five-axis and specialty machines. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments running robotics with Haas Automation equipment achieve greater throughput, higher yields and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pending FlexxCORE technology enables robots to securely connect and communicate with Haas Automation equipment in the smart factory to provide more powerful, flexible and open connectivity than previously possible. Flexxbotics compatibility includes the Haas Next Generation Control, as well as, Haas Serial and I/O for interfacing to both current and older models.
“We understand that the robots need to work with the CNC machines that manufacturers already have in place, not just the new, latest & greatest equipment they want to buy in the future,” said Tyler Modelski, Co-founder & CTO of Flexxbotics. “That’s why Flexxbotics includes older connection methods and protocols, as well as, today’s most modern approaches.”
In addition to compatibility with the Haas Next Generation Control, Haas Serial and Haas I/O, Flexxbotics is compatible with a wide range of open standard protocols including OPC/UA, MTConnect, Modbus-TCP, TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, and DeviceNet along with proprietary protocols such as FOCAS2/FOCAS, MELSEC, Profibus/Profinet and many more.
Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for advanced machining operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture also runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems as well such as CAD/CAM, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for complete syncronization.
A full set of bidirectional communication, transform and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the robots and Haas machine tools that are connected including loading PLC programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the equipment’s capabilities so the robots control and command the smart factory equipment.
“With Flexxbotics robots go beyond simply talking to the machinery, the robots control and command the machines for maximum efficiency and production optimization,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “We see a future where robotics play the central role in Industry 4.0 with the advent of robot-driven manufacturing.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
