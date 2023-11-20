The Strategy Group: Winners at Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023 in Professional Services
The Strategy Group has been recognised at Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023, highlighting its excellence in the category of Professional Services. They were selected for its innovative and client-centric approach, particularly in government and healthcare sectors, the group's success at the iconic Bondi Pavilion event reinforces its commitment to authenticity, creativity, empathy, and ambition in consultancy.
Bondi Junction, NSW, Australia, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Strategy Group, celebrated for its innovative and client-centric approach, is excited to announce its recognition at the Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023 in the Professional Services category. Held at the iconic Bondi Pavilion, the event acknowledged The Strategy Group's commitment to delivering exceptional service and bespoke solutions across a variety of sectors, including government, healthcare and aged care.
This recognition reflects The Strategy Group's dedication to merging creativity, empathy, and ambition to create impactful outcomes. "Being acknowledged at Waverley's Brightest & Best Awards was a proud moment for us," a spokesperson for The Strategy Group commented. "It validates our team's hard work and steadfast commitment to excellence in professional services, and motivates us to continue innovating and adapting to meet our clients' evolving needs."
Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards honour local businesses for their significant community contributions and excellence in their respective fields. The Strategy Group's recognition solidifies its position as a leader in professional services, renowned for modern, succinct, and effective solutions.
Driven by core values of authenticity, ambition, creativity, and empathy, The Strategy Group remains a leader in consultancy services. This accolade not only celebrates the group's achievements but also inspires continued pursuit of excellence and innovation in professional services.
Contact
Jeffrey Tobias
(02) 9388 9925
https://thestrategygroup.com.au
