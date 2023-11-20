The Strategy Group: Winners at Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023 in Professional Services

The Strategy Group has been recognised at Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023, highlighting its excellence in the category of Professional Services. They were selected for its innovative and client-centric approach, particularly in government and healthcare sectors, the group's success at the iconic Bondi Pavilion event reinforces its commitment to authenticity, creativity, empathy, and ambition in consultancy.