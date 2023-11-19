RealityMine Announces Bruce Friend Partnership for RealityMine Connect Product Launch in U.S.
Manchester, United Kingdom, November 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine today announced a partnership with Bruce Friend, Founder and CEO of Friends Consulting Group LLC, in the launch of their new product, RealityMine Connect.
RealityMine and Bruce Friend will collaborate on go-to-market planning and implementation with key streamers and studios combining RealityMine Connect’s unique streaming measurement and competitive intelligence capabilities, and Bruce Friend’s career experience serving the needs of the media and entertainment sector.
Bruce Friend is an industry-leading data intelligence executive with over 30 years of global experience in multi-media and entertainment brand research, data analytics and strategic planning. Most recently, Friend served as Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Screen Engine/ASI and subsequently added Chief Data Monetization Officer to his responsibilities.
Friend has also served as President of Ipsos OTX MediaCT and held senior executive research positions at Sony Pictures Entertainment, MTV, Nickelodeon, HBO, The Disney Channel, Telemundo Group Inc., Saatchi & Saatchi, and Y&R Advertising.
”I’ve known and partnered with RealityMine over the past 10 years in various capacities, while at other MR firms, and I am thrilled to now be partnering directly with them to help build RealityMine Connect here in the U.S.,” said Bruce Friend, Founder and CEO of Friends Consulting Group LLC. He continued, “RealityMine Connect is a highly innovate and much needed product now, as the streaming industry continues to evolve and mature here in the U.S., and I look forward to meeting all companies and individuals, who want to learn more about the unique applications and benefits RealityMine Connect is bringing to our industry.”
“Bruce Friend’s experience at the intersection of media, technology and insight aligns perfectly with our objectives for RealityMine Connect. With the streaming sector facing into a range of significant challenges and opportunities, the need for objective measurement of performance and customer preferences has never been greater. Bruce will play a key role in guiding both RealityMine and our clients towards an optimal solution,” said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine.
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest measurement and media organizations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm’s new RealityMine Connect product enables service and content level streaming data to be collected from permissioned panels in any country globally. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England with offices in London and Stockholm. For more information, visit realitymine.com.
About Friends Consulting Group LLC
Friends Consulting Group LLC was founded by Bruce Friend in January 2023, and it offer strategic planning, brand advisory and business development services to help its clients realize their full potential, both professionally and financially. FCG is currently advising ten plus companies that operate in the media, entertainment, and research technology industries.
