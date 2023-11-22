Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Recognized by the American Heart Association for Building a Culture of Health and Well-Being
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Honored with Platinum recognition for completion of the 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.
Sarasota, FL, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, has awarded Crystal Clean Green Cleaning national Platinum level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association’s 2023 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.
The Scorecard brings together the latest research and insights from industry experts to help business leaders build a science-backed, employee-centric culture of health and well-being. The tool allows employers to evaluate how their policies and procedures compare to leading best practices in areas such as mental health support, addressing burnout, financial well-being, health equity considerations and more. Companies that complete the Scorecard receive a recognition level based on their alignment with established guidance, along with actionable strategies to support improvement and a dashboard to benchmark their progress against peer organizations.
In 2023, 492 organizations completed the Scorecard; 8% were recognized with an achievement level of platinum, 42% gold, 33% silver, 12% bronze, and 5% completer.
· Crystal Clean has previously been recognized by the American Heart Association on four occasions. This is their second platinum level award.
· Crystal Clean has a gold-level designation as a Healthy Sarasota County Worksite.
· A list of the organizations that have completed the Scorecard will be listed in an upcoming issue of Forbes.
“At Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, our employees, clients, and community come first. The American Heart Association’s Workforce Well-being Scorecard helps us stay on top of the latest advancements in workforce health and well-being so we can create the best environment possible for our people and our business,” said Crystal Clean Green Cleaning CEO, Steven Pajevic. “We are dedicated to building a culture that helps everyone thrive, both in and out of the workplace.”
Championing well-being, a healthy mind, heart and body for employees is good for their health and good for business outcomes. In general, healthy employees are more productive and use less sick time, and organizations who create a culture of health in the workplace can improve employee retention and organizational reputation.
The Workforce Well-being Scorecard is a free resource offered by the American Heart Association’s Well-being Works Better™ platform, which helps business leaders unleash the power of a healthy, happy workforce. Distinct from traditional wellness programs, Well-being Works Better empowers employers to champion the mental and physical health and well-being of their employees and provides actionable guidance to meet their organization’s unique needs. Participating employers also have the opportunity to be nationally recognized by the American Heart Association.
To learn more and view a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.
About Crystal Clean Green Cleaning:
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is a locally recognized and award-winning cleaning company based in Sarasota, FL. With a decade-long commitment to sustainability, community well-being, and exceptional service, the company has become a trusted name in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Crystal Clean Green Cleaning offers a range of eco-friendly recurring residential cleaning, home watch and management, and COVID disinfecting services. The company is honored to have received prestigious awards, including Business of the Year and Tampa Bay Sustainable Business Awards. In addition to its commitment to service excellence, Crystal Clean Green Cleaning actively engages in community initiatives, supporting non-profit organizations like All Faiths Food Bank, Selah Freedom, Tidewell Hospice Blue Butterfly Program, and Take Stock in Children. For more information, visit www.crystalcleangreencleaning.com.
Contact
Steven Pajevic
941-894-6845
www.crystalcleangreencleaning.com
www.lwrhomewatch.com
