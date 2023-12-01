Shufti Pro Presenting Webinar “Protecting our Youth: The Role of IDV in Ensuring Secure Gaming” - Providing Insights Into the Risks Associated with Weaker KYC Systems
Shufti Pro, one of the leading IDV platforms, is holding an upcoming webinar, “Protecting our Youth: The Role of IDV in Ensuring Secure Gaming,” to shed light on the importance of KYC in the video gaming industry.
London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, a globally trusted identity verification service provider, has announced its latest on-demand webinar on “Protecting our Youth: The Role of IDV in Ensuring Secure Gaming.” It examines the gaming industry's complex and evolving identity verification landscape and the modern challenges that video game businesses face regarding online fraud. The webinar is scheduled for December 12: 14:00 - 16:00, hosted by Ivan Kurochkin - Partner and Head of Eastern Europe Desk, 4H Agency.
Users can register themselves from the link: https://spwebinar.clickmeeting.com/registernow/register
According to a recent Statista report published in November 2023, the video gaming industry is valued at $406 billion, making it one of the top-grossing digital industries in the world. However, with an increased concentration of people and revenue, there tends to be an increased number of fraudsters, and the video gaming industry is not an exception to this trend. According to the study of Tkxel, the gaming industry is one of the most impacted industries due to online scam attempts that cause millions of dollars loss every year to gamers.
Shufti Pro is taking an integral step in raising the voice on the importance of a reliable KYC platform. The upcoming webinar holds great significance for security and risk management leaders in the video gaming industry, providing insights into the financial risks associated with a weaker KYC system. It explores how global businesses are adopting electronic identity verification firewalls to fight financial fraud in gaming through impersonation attempts.
“Every year, millions of gamers fall victim to account takeovers and financial fraud attempts, a trend that escalates rapidly. We are raising a voice through our webinar on the threats posed by online fraudsters in the video gaming world. It’ll also underscore the value of KYC firewall in the gamer’s onboarding and ongoing process,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
Key Takeaways:
Statistics and figures on the impersonation scams in the gaming industry
How businesses can tackle the challenges in the IDV industry
Role of KYC in combating fraud from the gaming sector and preventing underage gamers from accessing the platform
How Shufti Pro’s IDV solutions can help businesses deter scams
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, e-IDV, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 10,000 ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
