Shufti Pro Presenting Webinar “Protecting our Youth: The Role of IDV in Ensuring Secure Gaming” - Providing Insights Into the Risks Associated with Weaker KYC Systems

Shufti Pro, one of the leading IDV platforms, is holding an upcoming webinar, “Protecting our Youth: The Role of IDV in Ensuring Secure Gaming,” to shed light on the importance of KYC in the video gaming industry.