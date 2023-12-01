Champion Awards Acknowledge Yaskawa's Dedicated Support for the ARM Institute
A member and strong supporter of the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute since its formation in 2017, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is pleased to announce two company employees as recipients of the ARM Champion Award. Receiving the awards over a two-year consecutive period are Clint Chapman, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partner Relations, and Roger Christian, Division Leader for New Business Development.
Dayton, OH, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A member and strong supporter of the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute since its formation in 2017, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is pleased to announce two company employees as recipients of the ARM Champion Award. Receiving the awards over a two-year consecutive period are Clint Chapman, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partner Relations, and Roger Christian, Division Leader for New Business Development. Recognizing Institute members who make an impact on the organization beyond typical ARM duties, this award is given to individuals who enable and advocate for the ARM Institute’s work of making robotics, autonomy, and artificial intelligence more accessible to U.S. manufacturers for a more resilient future.
A member of Consortium’s Education & Workforce Advisory Committee (EWAC), Clint Chapman accepted his award on November 13th at the ARM Member Meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Receiving this award is a testament to Yaskawa’s continued support of ARM Institute initiatives,” states Chapman. “Likewise, it’s an honor to be part of a robust, national network of experts that works together to strengthen U.S. manufacturing through innovations in advanced technology, including high-performance robots.” Recognized for his work in helping to develop RoboticsCareer.org – an ARM-powered website that supports the manufacturing workforce at each stage of the robotics career – Mr. Chapman’s 25-plus years in the robotics industry is invaluable, helping to support a wide range of organizations and advocate for strong workforce development across the industrial landscape.
Honored with the Champion Award in 2022, Roger Christian is an integral member of ARM’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which seeks to drive the creation and iteration of technical strategy that helps to ensure a strong national manufacturing ecosystem. “Bringing together the best and brightest from government, academia and commercial entities, the ARM Institute truly embodies a spirt of cooperation and collaboration that accelerates robotic automation, invention and adoption, while upskilling our Nation’s workforce,” reflects Mr. Christian. Recognized for his persistent promotion of the ROS-Industrial® (ROS-I) community and the ARM Institute consortium, he continues to build on 40 years of robotics industry experience, helping to bridge the gap between advanced research and product commercialization for a stronger national manufacturing sector.
Launched in 2021, the ARM Champion Award Program opens nominations from ARM Institute members and consortium members on a semi-quarterly basis. Each nominee must show evidence of making an impact on the organization beyond typical duties and may include: 1) leadership in the success or transition of an ARM Institute Funded Project (not necessarily as a PI), 2) involvement on an ARM Institute Council, Committee or Working Group, 3) encouraging other organizations to join the ARM Membership, 4) presenting about the ARM Institute at conferences, tradeshows or other events, and 5) making other ARM Members feel welcomed to the consortium.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 540,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.
About the ARM Institute
The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute is a Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense under Agreement Number W911NF-17-3-0004 and is part of the Manufacturing USA® network. The ARM Institute leverages a unique, robust, and diverse ecosystem of over 400 consortium members and partners across industry, academia, and government to make robotics, autonomy, and artificial intelligence more accessible to U.S. manufacturers large and small, train and empower the manufacturing workforce, strengthen our economy and global competitiveness, and elevate national security and resilience. Based in Pittsburgh, PA since 2017, with a satellite office in St. Petersburg, FL, the ARM Institute is leading the way to a future where people & robots work together to respond to our nation’s greatest challenges and to produce the world’s most desired products. For more information, visit www.arminstitute.org.
A member of Consortium’s Education & Workforce Advisory Committee (EWAC), Clint Chapman accepted his award on November 13th at the ARM Member Meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Receiving this award is a testament to Yaskawa’s continued support of ARM Institute initiatives,” states Chapman. “Likewise, it’s an honor to be part of a robust, national network of experts that works together to strengthen U.S. manufacturing through innovations in advanced technology, including high-performance robots.” Recognized for his work in helping to develop RoboticsCareer.org – an ARM-powered website that supports the manufacturing workforce at each stage of the robotics career – Mr. Chapman’s 25-plus years in the robotics industry is invaluable, helping to support a wide range of organizations and advocate for strong workforce development across the industrial landscape.
Honored with the Champion Award in 2022, Roger Christian is an integral member of ARM’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which seeks to drive the creation and iteration of technical strategy that helps to ensure a strong national manufacturing ecosystem. “Bringing together the best and brightest from government, academia and commercial entities, the ARM Institute truly embodies a spirt of cooperation and collaboration that accelerates robotic automation, invention and adoption, while upskilling our Nation’s workforce,” reflects Mr. Christian. Recognized for his persistent promotion of the ROS-Industrial® (ROS-I) community and the ARM Institute consortium, he continues to build on 40 years of robotics industry experience, helping to bridge the gap between advanced research and product commercialization for a stronger national manufacturing sector.
Launched in 2021, the ARM Champion Award Program opens nominations from ARM Institute members and consortium members on a semi-quarterly basis. Each nominee must show evidence of making an impact on the organization beyond typical duties and may include: 1) leadership in the success or transition of an ARM Institute Funded Project (not necessarily as a PI), 2) involvement on an ARM Institute Council, Committee or Working Group, 3) encouraging other organizations to join the ARM Membership, 4) presenting about the ARM Institute at conferences, tradeshows or other events, and 5) making other ARM Members feel welcomed to the consortium.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 540,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.
About the ARM Institute
The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute is a Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense under Agreement Number W911NF-17-3-0004 and is part of the Manufacturing USA® network. The ARM Institute leverages a unique, robust, and diverse ecosystem of over 400 consortium members and partners across industry, academia, and government to make robotics, autonomy, and artificial intelligence more accessible to U.S. manufacturers large and small, train and empower the manufacturing workforce, strengthen our economy and global competitiveness, and elevate national security and resilience. Based in Pittsburgh, PA since 2017, with a satellite office in St. Petersburg, FL, the ARM Institute is leading the way to a future where people & robots work together to respond to our nation’s greatest challenges and to produce the world’s most desired products. For more information, visit www.arminstitute.org.
Contact
Yaskawa MotomanContact
Jennifer Katchmar
937-847-6200
www.motoman.com
Jennifer Katchmar
937-847-6200
www.motoman.com
Categories