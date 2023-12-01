Champion Awards Acknowledge Yaskawa's Dedicated Support for the ARM Institute

A member and strong supporter of the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute since its formation in 2017, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is pleased to announce two company employees as recipients of the ARM Champion Award. Receiving the awards over a two-year consecutive period are Clint Chapman, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partner Relations, and Roger Christian, Division Leader for New Business Development.