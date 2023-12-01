Aiken Named President at Cleinman Performance Partners
Oneonta, NY, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Cleinman, CEO, and Founder of optometry business consultancy Cleinman Performance Partners has promoted Timothy Aiken to President and Chief Operations Officer from his former role as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.
“I am thrilled to be able to promote Tim to this new position. Since joining Team Cleinman earlier this year, Tim has proven his value. Tim has gone above and beyond to help our team of professionals deliver on our mission; transforming lives through recognized and realized possibilities.”
Tim has over twenty-four years of experience building, developing, and leading successful teams for organizations that serve the eyecare industry. Before joining Cleinman Performance Partners, Aiken spent the last 17 years as a leader at ABB Optical Group in various roles such as Vice President of Sales, Vice President of Strategic Business Development, and Vice President, Training and Leadership Development.
"I am excited by the prospect of guiding such an exceptional organization as Cleinman Performance Partners. My primary goal is to further enhance the exceptional services that empower optometric professionals to thrive and succeed through expert consulting, benchmarking, and collaborative knowledge exchange. I consider myself fortunate to be a part of such a talented team that is truly making a difference in transforming the lives of our clients," expressed Aiken.
In his new role, Tim will continue building on the momentum the firm has gained as the leading optometry consulting think tank. “Tim will provide the kind of leadership our firm needs to continue to differentiate our business as the source for personal and professional growth for private optometrists and their practices throughout North America,” said Cleinman.
About Cleinman Performance Partners
Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners provides business solutions to larger independent optometry practices and select vendors who serve them. Our mission is to transform lives through recognized and realized possibilities. Now in its 23rd year, Cleinman Performance Network is a business development support network comprised of many of North America’s leading independent optometry practices.
“I am thrilled to be able to promote Tim to this new position. Since joining Team Cleinman earlier this year, Tim has proven his value. Tim has gone above and beyond to help our team of professionals deliver on our mission; transforming lives through recognized and realized possibilities.”
Tim has over twenty-four years of experience building, developing, and leading successful teams for organizations that serve the eyecare industry. Before joining Cleinman Performance Partners, Aiken spent the last 17 years as a leader at ABB Optical Group in various roles such as Vice President of Sales, Vice President of Strategic Business Development, and Vice President, Training and Leadership Development.
"I am excited by the prospect of guiding such an exceptional organization as Cleinman Performance Partners. My primary goal is to further enhance the exceptional services that empower optometric professionals to thrive and succeed through expert consulting, benchmarking, and collaborative knowledge exchange. I consider myself fortunate to be a part of such a talented team that is truly making a difference in transforming the lives of our clients," expressed Aiken.
In his new role, Tim will continue building on the momentum the firm has gained as the leading optometry consulting think tank. “Tim will provide the kind of leadership our firm needs to continue to differentiate our business as the source for personal and professional growth for private optometrists and their practices throughout North America,” said Cleinman.
About Cleinman Performance Partners
Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners provides business solutions to larger independent optometry practices and select vendors who serve them. Our mission is to transform lives through recognized and realized possibilities. Now in its 23rd year, Cleinman Performance Network is a business development support network comprised of many of North America’s leading independent optometry practices.
Contact
Cleinman Performance PartnersContact
Leslie Parmerter
607-431-1001
www.cleinman.com
Leslie Parmerter
607-431-1001
www.cleinman.com
Categories