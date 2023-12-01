Brent Buckley Named 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers in America
The oldest and most respected global peer review publication in the legal profession, has named Brent M. Buckley as 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” for Financial Services Regulation Law in addition to his current recognition as 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for Litigation—Banking and Finance.
Cleveland, OH, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The business law firm of Buckley King is proud to announce that Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected global peer review publication in the legal profession, has named Brent M. Buckley as 2024 “Lawyer of the Year” for Financial Services Regulation Law in addition to his current recognition as 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for Litigation—Banking and Finance. Best Lawyers® designates only one lawyer per recognized practice area as “Lawyer of the Year” in the country’s largest legal markets, making this accolade particularly significant. This recognition is determined through Best Lawyers’® comprehensive process, earning Buckley the highest level of respect for his legal acumen, professionalism, and integrity in the practice of law.
In addition to the “Lawyer of the Year” award, Buckley is also listed in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in the following additional practice areas:
- Banking and Finance Law
- Commercial Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Commercial Transactions / UCC Law
- Corporate Governance Law
- Corporate Law
- Derivatives and Futures Law
- Litigation-Banking and Finance
- Litigation-Municipal Law
- Public Finance Law
About Best Lawyers:
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking source in the world. Lawyers nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers practicing in the same area of law and in the same region. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
About the Law Firm of Buckley King:
Buckley King is a full-service law firm that provides solutions-driven legal advice in all areas of business and corporate law, banking, finance, and transactions, real estate law, labor and employment, intellectual property, white-collar corporate investigations, estates/trusts/probate law, domestic relations/family law, public and municipal law, and business litigation. We maintain a culture in which integrity, transparency, creativity, teamwork, and passion for what we do is non-negotiable. Rethink your outside counsel®. Visit buckleyking.com.
Contact
Susan Bielawski
216-363-1400
www.buckleyking.com
