Medicare Insurance Association Renews E&O Offering for All Agents
Los Angeles, CA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A low-cost Errors and Omissions E&O insurance offering has been extended by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). The coverage is available to all life and health insurance agents.
“One of the significant advantages of this program is the fact that our Association does not charge a membership fee,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare information advocacy organization. “The coverage is available for life and health agents who offer Medicare products including Medigap as well as Medicare Advantage.”
The program enables agents to select from various levels of coverage. “There are special, low rates for new agents,” Slome adds. Coverage is from an A+ top-rated insurer and the online application process takes about 5 minutes..
“The special endorsed E&O program is available through various organizations including the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) and the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). “The benefit of enrolling under the AAMSI umbrella is the avoidance of any organization membership fee,” Slome adds. “We know agents like to save money and do what we can to help.”
To learn more about the program go to https://medicaresupp.org/cheap-eo-insurance/ where you can find rates and apply online.
AAMSI advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
