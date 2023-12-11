Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Samantha Stewart
Samantha Stewart possesses six years of compliance experience and joined Paperwork Consulting in January 2023. She had served as a lead analyst and accounting for all utilities from the east to the west coast for a respected multifamily construction company in the nation. She then transferred to the construction aspect as a project coordinator.
Stafford, TX, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting is shining the spotlight on DBRA Compliance Manager Samantha Stewart.
Samantha’s multifamily construction background consisted of federally funded projects that afforded her the knowledge of what she currently does now at Paperwork Consulting. Her main responsibilities are to serve as the liaison for Paperwork Consulting’s other consultants and its clients, who can rest assured that if they ever have a question or anything arises, they can obtain support from Samantha.
Samantha’s three client projects, all located in Houston, range in size from $10 million to $25 million. However, her main role is to oversee day-to-day operations within the organization and all clients’ projects across the country, including in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Samantha specializes in City of Houston training which she provides to Paperwork Consulting’s subcontractor clients and internal team members.
Paperwork Consulting often attends various events and ribbon-cuttings for its clients. Samantha assists with on-site Section 3 recruiting events as well as topping out ceremonies at which the completion of a project’s roof installation is celebrated.
Samantha is grateful for the family-oriented and close-knit nature of the Paperwork Consulting team and enjoys coming into work every day, sharing, “I love the people I work with!” Paperwork Consulting is fortunate to be comprised of an unbelievable team of consultants that uphold a sense of integrity and care with each client.
Paperwork Consulting is currently hiring Davis-Bacon & Section 3 Compliance Officers, learn more on our Careers page.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
