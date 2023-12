Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA) Celebrates Leadership at 16th Annual Board Meeting and Benefits Roadshow in Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ, December 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA) concluded its 16th Annual Board Meeting and Benefits Roadshow in Atlantic City on November 16, 2023. The event was marked by strategic planning sessions to enhance member and corporate partner experiences, showcasing a commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry.The meeting provided a dynamic platform for exchanging innovative ideas, fostering collaboration, and unparalleled business networking opportunities that left attendees enthused about the Association's future direction. The VBA remains a trailblazer in the health and voluntary benefits sector, primarily focusing on delivering the latest and most up-to-date information and resources to its followers while connecting its community through networking and innovative partnerships.Among the event's highlights were the acknowledgments and honors awarded to outstanding partners and board members who have pivotal roles in elevating the Association's stature and creating valuable experiences for current and future members.The Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA) is pleased to recognize the following professionals for their exceptional contributions during 2023:Executive Board Member of the YearJake Velie, CPTChairman & CEO, National Integrative HealthVice Chairman, President & COO, Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA)Advisory Board Member of the YearDon Cahalan, Chief Executive Officer, armHRHall of Fame InducteeDan Robinson, President & CEO, SynoloPartner of the YearLee Stokes, CEO, Fidelity Enrollment ServicesLeadership AwardNeil Shapiro, President, The Curis GroupLeadership AwardVince Cicatiello, Executive Vice President / Partner, AdvanbenInnovation AwardMoshe Golomb, President & CEO, Juice FinancialVBA Team Member of the YearSarah M. Hunt, Senior Vice President of Administration, Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA)Sponsor of the YearWayne Goshkarian, President, Dylan ConsultingRob Shestack, Chairman & CEO of the VBA, praises these award recipients: "These outstanding individuals have significantly contributed to the growth of VBA in 2023, paving the way for increased collaboration and networking opportunities for members, corporate sponsors, and partners alike. A special congratulations to Dan Robinson for being inducted into the VBA Hall of Fame, joining an elite group of industry professionals."As the VBA reflects on the successes of 2023, the company is enthusiastic about the prospects that 2024 holds. The VBA looks forward to continuing its commitment to excellence and honoring the hardworking board and team members in the future.For more information about the Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA) and its initiatives, please visit www.vbassociation.com.