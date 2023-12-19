Jade Solutions Principal, Tina Patterson Recipient of 2023 Distinguished Guest-Award by ThinkTech Hawaii
Honolulu, HI, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ThinkTech Hawaiit held ThinkTech Hawaii held its Annual Awards Ceremony in Honolulu at the Bishop Museum Atherton Halau. The keynote address was presented by Keith Vieira, Hawaii’s leading hospitality consultant, helping the attendees understand the state of the hospitality industry in Hawaii, and its prospects going forward.
In addition to its Community Service Awards and Family Awards, this year, ThinkTech Hawaii also presented its 2023 Distinguished Guest awards. Along with Tina, receiving this esteemed acknowledgement was Neal Barnard; Wesley Boykin; Lee Sichter; Connie Hall; Miyuki Ishiguro; Gary Yabuta; Frederic Ruppert; Vernellia Randall; and Kristina Hiukka. These Distinguished Guests were decided on by popular vote. The video of the proceedings will be posted on Jade Solution’s social media sites as well and on ThinkTech Hawaii’s YouTube channel.
About Think Tech Hawaii: ThinkTech Hawaii is a Hawaii nonprofit digital media company organized in 2001. It provides a platform for civic engagement by citizen journalist hosts and their guests on issues and events of interest to viewers in Hawaii and beyond.
About Jade Solutions, LLC: Jade Solutions, LLC leverages more than 20 years experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of proposal and grants management support, project management services as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community engagement support. Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB and WBE certified.
