Leif Assurance Names Creative Marketing Director
Lauren Davis to oversee strategic marketing efforts for growing business.
St. Louis, MO, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently named Lauren Davis as Creative Marketing Director. Her role involves overseeing marketing efforts and creating strategic campaigns for the agency.
Davis has worked as Creative Marketing Director at Leif Assurance’s sister companies Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA) since 2019. She has a background in real estate and nursing, having worked as a real estate advisor at Coldwell Banker and as a PACU nurse at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Davis earned her nursing degree from Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.
Leif Assurance, launched in 2022, has quickly grown to more than $31 million in annual premium. The agency offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
“Lauren is now responsible for leading the marketing efforts across all three of our expanding organizations,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “Her strong leadership and valuable contributions to our family businesses make us excited about her future accomplishments.”
Leif Assurance is in Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s building at 6825 Clayton Ave. along with sister company VIAA, a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
Contact
Leif Assurance
JD Powers
314-202-5320
www.leifassurance.com
