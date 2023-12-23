RealityMine Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate AI and Technology Advancements
Manchester, United Kingdom, December 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine, a leading provider of digital technology solutions for consumer insights, today announced the appointment of Graham Dean to the newly created role of Chief AI Officer and the promotion of Ewan Leith to the role of Chief Technology Officer. These strategic appointments underscore RealityMine's commitment to integrating advanced AI and technology into its world-leading behavioural technology products and solutions.
Graham Dean, an experienced leader in artificial intelligence, big data and technology innovation, will drive the company's AI initiatives. His appointment reflects RealityMine’s strategy to deploy AI as a source of competitive advantage, from both a product innovation and productivity perspective. Ewan Leith, previously Head of Engineering at RealityMine, will now oversee the broader technology strategy and execution as Chief Technology Officer.
Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointments: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Graham Dean as our Chief AI Officer and the promotion of Ewan Leith to Chief Technology Officer. Their expertise and leadership will be crucial to RealityMine as we leverage the use of AI and technology more generally to help our clients derive rich insights from behavioural data across the app, web and streaming media ecosystems.”
These appointments come at a time when AI is poised to drive dramatic changes within the consumer insights world. With AI's ability to analyse vast amounts of behavioural data quickly and accurately, the appointments of Dean and Leith reinforce RealityMine’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation in the insights industry.
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest market research and media organizations to monitor real consumers on multiple devices, across all major platforms, revealing unique insights from real life consumer behaviour. The firm’s RealityMeter can be deployed across Android, iOS and desktop platforms, and is deployed by leading panel owners and research clients across five continents. RealityMine is headquartered in Manchester, England with offices in London and Stockholm. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com
