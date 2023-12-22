Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Edison Financial Center Manager
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Jorge Garcia as the Financial Center Manager of its Edison location, overseeing customer relationship development, community engagement, and daily operations.
Elmwood Park, NJ, December 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, is pleased to welcome Jorge Garcia as the Financial Center Manager of its new Edison location. The financial center, located at 3900 Park Avenue, opened its doors to the Edison community this week. Garcia is responsible for leading and managing customer relationship development, local community engagement and the day-to-day operations of the center.
"It’s a busy and exciting time at Spencer! We recently opened our doors to the Edison community - our 27th financial center spanning 7 counties throughout the state,” stated George Celentano, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. “We are excited to welcome Jorge to our Edison team and look forward to his success. Jorge is an accomplished banking professional with a proven track record of success and a strong leader. Together, we’re focused on bringing Edison the best that community banking offers and helping both residents and business owners grow and prosper!”
Garcia brings a wealth of banking experience and knowledge to the Edison community. Prior to joining Spencer, he held the positions of Business Banker and Relationship Banker/Branch Manager at two regional banks. He is skilled in branch operations, team leadership and relationship building. He is a dedicated banker who brings a client-centric approach to serving his customers and is committed to building strong long-term relationships.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
