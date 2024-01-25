Kelleher + Holland, LLC Attorneys Garner Prestigious Accolades
Nine attorneys from Kelleher + Holland, LLC are the recipients of distinguished awards within the legal industry. Four have been chosen as 2024 Illinois Super Lawyers and five have been selected to the 2024 Illinois Rising Stars list.
North Barrington, IL, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nine attorneys from Kelleher + Holland, LLC are the recipients of distinguished awards within the legal industry. Four have been chosen as 2024 Illinois Super Lawyers and five have been selected to the 2024 Illinois Rising Stars list.
Founding members Andrew J. Kelleher and Robert A. Holland have been named Super Lawyers, along with Monica J. Gurgiolo and Perry S. Smith. Teammates that have been selected as Rising Stars include Melissa N. Bulshteyn, Laura A. Dzielski, Michael A. Fioretti, Madeline F. Kelleher and Elizabeth M. Kircher.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than five percent of lawyers in Illinois are selected by Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected for the Rising Stars category.
At the helm of innovation and excellence, Kelleher + Holland, LLC is a full-service law firm providing a comprehensive array of legal services, including estate planning/administration, corporate law, litigation/personal injury, employment law, family law + divorce, tax planning + asset protection, elder law, and commercial + residential real estate. K+H is headquartered in North Barrington, Illinois, with three locations in the Chicagoland area as well as an office in Naples, Florida. With attorneys licensed in 11 states throughout the country and an affiliation with Mackrell International, a worldwide legal network, K+H has not only a nationwide but a global presence. For more information, please visit www.kelleherholland.com.
Founding members Andrew J. Kelleher and Robert A. Holland have been named Super Lawyers, along with Monica J. Gurgiolo and Perry S. Smith. Teammates that have been selected as Rising Stars include Melissa N. Bulshteyn, Laura A. Dzielski, Michael A. Fioretti, Madeline F. Kelleher and Elizabeth M. Kircher.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than five percent of lawyers in Illinois are selected by Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected for the Rising Stars category.
At the helm of innovation and excellence, Kelleher + Holland, LLC is a full-service law firm providing a comprehensive array of legal services, including estate planning/administration, corporate law, litigation/personal injury, employment law, family law + divorce, tax planning + asset protection, elder law, and commercial + residential real estate. K+H is headquartered in North Barrington, Illinois, with three locations in the Chicagoland area as well as an office in Naples, Florida. With attorneys licensed in 11 states throughout the country and an affiliation with Mackrell International, a worldwide legal network, K+H has not only a nationwide but a global presence. For more information, please visit www.kelleherholland.com.
Contact
Kelleher + Holland, LLCContact
Amy Rizzo
847-382-9195
www.kelleherholland.com
Amy Rizzo
847-382-9195
www.kelleherholland.com
Categories