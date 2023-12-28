Leif Assurance Hires Construction Insurance Specialist
Gabe Smith brings extensive sales and management experience to the team.
St. Louis, MO, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently hired Gabe Smith as a Construction Insurance Specialist. His responsibilities include selling multiple lines of insurance coverage to middle market and national accounts, generating new leads, and handling account renewals.
Smith has 10 years of sales and insurance experience. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, he was an insurance agency owner for five years. He previously served as a technology consultant, implementation specialist, and financial advisor for various national businesses. Smith holds certifications in Property & Casualty and Life & Health insurance and has a Bachelor of Business Management degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Leif Assurance, launched in 2022, offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
“Gabe has a diverse background that focuses on everything from management and digital marketing to communication and finance skills,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “He will serve as an integral asset on our team where he will help strategically position our organization on a continuously successful path.”
Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
Smith has 10 years of sales and insurance experience. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, he was an insurance agency owner for five years. He previously served as a technology consultant, implementation specialist, and financial advisor for various national businesses. Smith holds certifications in Property & Casualty and Life & Health insurance and has a Bachelor of Business Management degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Leif Assurance, launched in 2022, offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
“Gabe has a diverse background that focuses on everything from management and digital marketing to communication and finance skills,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “He will serve as an integral asset on our team where he will help strategically position our organization on a continuously successful path.”
Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
Contact
Leif AssuranceContact
JD Powers
314-202-5320
www.leifassurance.com
JD Powers
314-202-5320
www.leifassurance.com
Categories